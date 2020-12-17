Deadline today to turn in Angel Tree gifts

Hays Daily News

Those who took tags from the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree are asked to turn in their newly-purchased gifts by the end of the day today, Dec. 18, said Julie Smith, executive director of the Salvation Army in Ellis County.

The gifts, which will go to children from low-income families, should be returned unwrapped to Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 4310 Vine. Smith said the program would serve about 125 children, ages birth through 18, this year.

Volunteers are needed to wrap the gifts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, in the Hadley Center Conference Room, 205 E. Seventh. Volunteers are also needed to hand out gifts to families from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, in the same location. Volunteer walk-ins are welcome, Smith said.

Monetary donations to the Salvation Army may be mailed to 203 E. Seventh, Suite A, Hays, KS 67601.

Smith said she appreciates the corporate donations the ministry has received this year from Sunrise AgriBusiness Solutions, 201 W. 11th , and Invenergy, 1043 Buckeye Road. All donations received from Ellis County are used in Ellis County, she said.

Radio station’s open house is today

Divine Mercy Radio, KMDG 105.7 in Hays, will celebrate its 10th anniversary with an open house from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Dec. 18, at its studio office at 108 E. 12th.

Donetta Robben, executive director, said in a news release that in addition to cupcakes and hot cider, the station would offer various contests. “We’ll also have contests on Facebook and Instagram for those who can’t make it into the studio.”

Prize winners will be chosen live on Facebook and Instagram at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, she said.

The non-profit, non-commercial radio station began broadcasting Dec. 20, 2010.

Catholic churches announce Masses for the holidays

The Catholic churches in Hays and surrounding areas have announced their Mass schedules for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Masses on Christmas Eve are:

Antonino, 4 p.m.

Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1805 Vine, 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. (Spanish), and 10 p.m.

Munjor, 7 p.m.

Schoenchen, 5 p.m.

St. Joseph, 215 W. 13th, 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m., and midnight.

St. Nicholas of Myra, 2901 E. 13th, 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Masses on Christmas Day are:

Immaculate Heart of Mary, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

St. Joseph, 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

St. Nicholas of Myra, 9:30 a.m.

Masses on New Year’s Eve are:

Immaculate Heart of Mary, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (Spanish).

St. Joseph, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

St. Nicholas of Myra, 5 p.m.

Masses on New Year’s Day, 2021, are:

Immaculate Heart of Mary, 9 a.m.

Munjor, 8 a.m.

St. Joseph, 9 a.m.

St. Nicholas of Myra, 9:30 a.m.

Methodist services to be broadcast, streamed

First United Methodist Church in Hays will broadcast its Christmas Eve services at 7:30 and 10:45 p.m. on Eagle Cable TV Channel 14 and KAYS Radio, 1400 AM and 94.3 FM.

In addition, the services will be live streamed on the church’s website, www.haysfumc.com, and its Facebook page.

Pastor Mike Rose said, “We will celebrate Christ’s birth with a ‘Service of Lessons and Carols,’ pray Christmas prayers, and light candles together as we sing, ‘Silent Night, Holy Night.’ ”

North Oak plans two services Christmas Eve

North Oak Community Church, 3000 Oak St., will have two candlelight in-person Christmas Eve services at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24. Children are invited to the family-friendly services.

Social distancing protocols will be observed. Childcare will not be provided.

Episcopal churches announce holiday services

Two Episcopal churches in the Hays area have announced their in-person holiday services.

St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 2422 Hyacinth Ave., will have a 5 p.m. service on Christmas Eve.

St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 2900 Canal Blvd., will have a Christmas Eve service starting at 7:30 p.m. in the sanctuary, with carols starting outside at 7 p.m.

St. Michael’s service of “Lessons and Carols” will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 27.

The children’s Epiphany Pageant will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at St. Michael’s. It will feature a celebration of the Three Kings, followed by a reception with a King’s cake and other treats.

The Rev. Shay Craig serves as the vicar at both churches. Social distancing protocols will be observed.

Trinity Lutheran sets Christmas Eve service

Trinity Lutheran Church, 2703 Fort, will have a Christmas Eve service at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, both in-person and via Zoom. More information on the Zoom option is available by calling (785) 625-2044.

The Rev. Brenda Roger serves as the pastor. Social distancing protocols will be observed in the sanctuary.

Bible study offered in Spanish

Hays Family Worship Center will be starting an in-person Bible study titled “The God I never touched,” at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The free Bible study will be offered in Spanish only. Social distancing protocols will be observed.

The center is located in Building 153 at 1651 Yocemento Ave. No advance registration for the Bible study is required.

The center has worship services at 7 p.m. Fridays. The Rev. Darrell Sutton is the pastor. More information about the center is available at www.haysfwc.com.