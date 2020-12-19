Frontier Airlines nonstop flights from Wichita to Las Vegas start March 12

Frontier Airlines Press Release

Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines today announces nonstop flights from Wichita to Las Vegas beginning March 12, 2021. To celebrate this new service, Frontier is offering fares as low as $49*, which are available now at FlyFrontier.com.

“We’re delighted to announce new, nonstop flights from Wichita to Las Vegas,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “Frontier’s low fares and friendly service are an exceptional combination for all flyers. Furthermore, these new flights will adhere to our industry-leading health practices, including required temperature screenings, mask wearing and enhanced cleaning of each aircraft.”

"New air service is certainly welcome news. Las Vegas is our top destination. Frontier's schedule and low fares will undoubtedly be popular with our travelers. Many thanks to Frontier for being great partners and sticking with us during this difficult year," said Victor White, Director of Airports.

The new route via Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT) to McCarran International Airport (LAS) starts March 12, 2021 and runs two-times weekly with introductory fares as low as $49.

Service is year-round and frequency and times are subject to change, so please check FlyFrontier.com for the most updated schedule.

Frontier is focused on more than low fares. The carrier offers customers the ability to customize travel to their needs and budget. For example, customers can purchase options a la carte or in one low-priced bundle called the WORKS. This bundle includes refundability, a carry-on bag, a checked bag, the best available seat, waived change fees, and priority boarding.

The airline’s frequent flier program, FRONTIER Miles, lets members enjoy many benefits as well as the ability to attain Elite status. Like the airline, FRONTIER Miles is family friendly, and the program makes it easy for families to enjoy the rewards together, including family pooling of miles. FRONTIER Miles is aptly named because you earn one mile for every mile flown – no funny formulas at Frontier. Whether customers travel a little or a lot, they will find FRONTIER Miles rewarding.

The health and safety of customers and team members is Frontier’s number one priority. With that in mind, Frontier introduced sweeping health and safety enhancements in 2020 that touch every step of a customer’s travel journey with the airline.

During flight, main cabin air is a mix of fresh air drawn from outside and air that has been passed through an air filtration system that features HEPA filters capable of capturing respiratory virus particles at more than 99.9% efficiency – similar to those used in hospital environments. Frontier’s modern all-Airbus fleet is among the youngest in the world - all aircraft currently in operation are less than four years old.

For additional information, visit https://www.flyfrontier.com/committed-to-you/