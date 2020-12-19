Early flights return to Hays Regional Airport

Hays CVB Press Release

The Hays Regional Airport announces the return of early morning departures to Denver on January 6, 2021. New daily departure time will be 8:30 a.m., allowing for passengers to easily connect to flights in Denver. The evening flight arrival time in Hays will be 9:35 p.m.

An additional afternoon flight to Denver will depart at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The full flight schedule can be viewed at FlyHays.com.

“The Hays Regional Airport is a valuable resource to our community,” said Airport Director Jamie Salter. “We understand the most important aspect of travel from HYS is schedule, and we have worked with SkyWest to offer an early departure for our passengers. With the industry’s focus on health and safety as top priority for the traveling public, this is a great way to start the new year.”

All flight schedules are set by SkyWest, which provides contracted air service for United Airlines.

To make travel as clean and safe as possible, airport visitors will notice additional cleaning shifts and sanitizing stations. Masks are also available for passengers if needed.

To encourage bookings, United Airlines has discounted fares to Denver. United has also eliminated all change fees, allowing passengers to reschedule travel dates if needed.

In an effort to reduce waste, the bottled water in the passenger boarding area has been replaced with bottle filling stations. Passengers are encouraged to bring their own refillable water bottle when they travel.

For more information on Hays Regional Airport and its services, visit FlyHays.com.