Heartland Foundation supports DSNWK residential location

DSNWK Press Release

Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas is proud to announce a grant award from the Heartland Community Foundation in the amount of $7,155.00 to benefit one of DSNWK’s residential living locations.

DSNWK will be utilizing the grant to install an automatic door opener and an awning in one of our homes in Hays. The door opener will allow for greater independence for the residents in the home who require adaptive equipment to enter and exit more independently. The awning will improve the quality of life for those individuals in the home who enjoy spending time outside.

“As the individuals in our programs grow older, accessibility and quality of life in our residential locations must be addressed. These improvements make the home safer, more accessible, and satisfying to the individuals who live there,” states Jerry Michaud, DSNWK President.

DSNWK is a 501c3 nonprofit serving 18 counties in northwest Kansas with a mission to advocate for persons with disabilities and those who care about them by planning and supporting a life of dignity, interdependence, and personal satisfaction in the community.