HPD: taking down DUIs

Hays Police Department Press Release

Beginning December 26 and continuing through January 3, the Hays Police Department will join many other police agencies across the state, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, in the Taking Down DUI traffic enforcement campaign, sponsored by the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT).

The winter holidays are upon us, but this winter holiday is different. We are in the middle of a COVID pandemic. While we are all aware of the effects COVID has had on us, it has had a dramatic and devastating effect on our roads as well.

Marijuana, opioid, and alcohol use have increased substantially in general during the pandemic, but also with motor vehicle drivers. These impairing substances are now identified in nearly 25% of serious and fatal crashes. Remember, these crashes do not just affect the impaired driver - these crashes involve others that share the vehicle and road with us – passengers, other motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians. Impaired driving crashes are completely preventable.

According to KDOT, in comparison with other holidays, the New Year’s Holiday period outranks most of the other holidays in number of crashes in which at least one of the drivers is impaired by alcohol and/or other drugs. Your choice to drive or to take other safe transportation rests solely with you.

A DUI will change your life forever. A DUI arrest and conviction results in jail time, the suspension or permanent revocation of driver’s license, thousands of dollars for fines, bail, court costs, attorney fees and increased insurance costs.

“Keep in mind that if you are going to be using ANY impairing substance – don’t even consider driving. Line up a ride with a sober acquaintance or other safe transportation BEFORE you go out. On the drive to zero, you are in the driver’s seat.”