Hays Daily News

Christmas City of the High Plains: WaKeeney lights up the prairie skies with twinkling lights. Downtown WaKeeney.

Christmas Eve Service: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24; Messiah Lutheran Church, 2000 Main. Free. Candle light service. Please wear a mask. Sanctuary, balcony and court yard will be open seating for social distancing. Live stream on Youtube also.

Christmas Karaoke: 10:15 p.m-1:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 25; Horseshoe Bar & Grill, 1002 E. 8th. Free.

Colby Trickle live music: 8:15 p.m.-10:15 p.m, Saturday, Dec. 26. Paisley Pear Wine Bar, Bistro, Market, 1100 Main. Free. Last live music event of the year. Reservations suggested at 785-621-4660.

New Year's Eve Date Night: 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 31. A night of celebration, fine wine and savory food, $30 per person, catered by Gella's. RSVP by Dec. 26 with $20 deposit applied to final bill, 785-621-4660.

First Day Hike - Cedar Bluff: 10:15 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1; Cedar Bluff State Park. Free. Join Kansas Wildlife Parks & Tourism for the annual First Day Hike. Noon is the burning of the old calendar. Meet at the Cedar Bluff office and walk a self-guided hike on the new 2-mile Butterfield Hiking Trail. Bottled water, hot chocolate and s'mores provided.

Online Science Café: "Are we alone in the universe?" Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at 7 p.m. We are at an interesting time in planetary studies. Deep-space missions are now able to explore potentially-habitable worlds within our Solar System and beyond. Within the next few years we may finally be able to answer the ultimate question – are we alone in the universe? Presenter is Dr. Paul Adams, physics professor. Go to Science Café Facebook https://fb.me/e/38I9Ds4hW (Do not need to have Facebook to watch) www.fhsu.edu/smei. Free.

Wedding Expo: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30; The Strand Event Center, 1102 Main. Event by Diamond R Jewelry and The Strand. Tickets $5 advance or at the door. Variety of local vendors from the Hays wedding industry and surrounding areas. Enjoy a day of all things wedding, visit vendors. Giveaways, specialty drinks, music, more.

Grief/Share: 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 15-Jan.28, 2021. A 13-week Christ-centered seminar, support group for help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. Each session is self-contained. Start at any time. Breathe Coffee House, 703 B Main St. Call 785-650-2946.

Sternberg Museum: Sternberg Museum of Natural History, 3000 Sternberg Dr., open daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1-6 p.m. Sundays. Call 785-628-4286.

ACCESS Transportation: Public transportation, 6 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Reservations up to two weeks in advance. Riders should wear face mask on the bus. Call 785-621-1052.

Hays Public Library, pick up and delivery: Books, movies and video games available for check out through delivery and pick up service from the HPL Bookmobile or van. Fill out online form or call to place an order. Schedule a date and time for service. The library does not charge overdue fines. Call 785-625-9014 or google form at hayslibrary.org.

A Quiet America showing: Hays Arts Council sponsors streaming showing of the 1976 documentary and 2015 sequel about Hays, “A Quiet America,” filmed by Radio Television Suisse. Streaming at https://bit.ly/3b5GoD2

FSA & NRCS Offices: Open by phone and appointment only. Phone numbers at farmers.gov/service-center-locator. Online services with eAuth account, enroll through farmers.gov/sign-in

KansasWorks: Hays Workforce Center, 332 E. 8th St. Virtual services by phone at 785-625-5654, e-mail haysjobs@ks.gov, chat through kansasworks.com, and Skype. Services available by appointment.

Hays Rec Fitness videos: Fitness at home: Video workouts with the fitness teachers from Hays Recreation Center, for kids and adults, all fitness levels, from yoga to lifting weight at home without equipment. See the Hays Rec Nex-Tech channel at https://bit.ly/2XnMTOx.

Financial assistance, food resource list: First Call for Help of Ellis County, 617 E. 13th. Services and assistance. Wait in vehicle if others are in lobby. No toilet paper, anti-bacterial wipes or hand sanitizer available. Call 785-623-2800.

Porch light nights: Hays Police Department asks residents to turn on porch lights at night for neighborhood safety. Odd-numbered homes, first and third full weeks of the month. Even-numbered homes, second and fourth full weeks.