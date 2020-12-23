Keithley Funeral Home of Ellis honored for years of service

KFDA press release

TOPEKA – The Kansas Funeral Directors Association (KFDA) recently honored Keithley Funeral Home of Ellis with a “100 Years of Service Award."

The award recognized the funeral home’s century of long and faithful service to the Ellis community. Presenting the Award was Kyle Beckwith a member of the KFDA Board of Directors.

Ron Keithley has been serving families in Ellis County since 1992 starting with Keithley Funeral Chapel in Ellis.

Since that time Keithley Funeral Services, Inc. has added Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory in Hays, Cline’s-Keithley Mortuaries of Hays and Victoria as well as Stockton Monument Company.