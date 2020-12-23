Cottonwood Extension honors Jensens

By Donna Krug, Cottonwood District

Mike and Amy Jensen, Hays, were recognized recently by the Cottonwood Extension District Executive Board as the 2020 recipients of the Extension Appreciation Award.

The Jensen Family works together, serving up locally grown food at Professors in Hays. Besides that, they are familiar faces at the Downtown Farmer’s market, with their honey and mushrooms.

Still, Mike and Amy find time to make contributions to the Cottonwood Extension District Programs. They have served on various committees related to the 4-H and Youth program, working especially hard to raise funds for the concession area at the Fairgrounds.

More recently they have partnered with Lauren Fick, Cottonwood District Horticulture Agent, to develop a “Bee program.” COVID created a challenge, but they are hoping to bring educational programs related to bees to the district in 2021.

Thank you, Mike and Amy, for your involvement and support of our Cottonwood Extension District Programs.