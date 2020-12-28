DSNWK awarded grant from Beach Family Foundation

DSNWK press release

A $16,000 grant from the Beach Family Foundation will help Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas support their efforts to “energize the brand of DSNWK”.

DSNWK will be utilizing the grant to update our building signage across northwest Kansas to reflect the new logo and clearer messaging of DSNWK.

“The goal is for the new, stronger messages and images to create better recognition across the 18 county area, attract more job applicants, foster inclusion and grow the donor base, primarily within the counties we operate but also beyond our borders,” states Jerry Michaud, DSNWK President.

DSNWK would like to thank the Beach Family Foundation for their continued support of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in northwest Kansas.

DSNWK is a 501c3 nonprofit serving 18 counties in northwest Kansas with a mission to advocate for persons with disabilities and those who care about them by planning and supporting a life of dignity, interdependence, and personal satisfaction in the community.