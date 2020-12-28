Heartland Community Foundation awards $163,059 in Ellis, Rooks and Trego counties

The Heartland Community Foundation, which serves Ellis, Rooks and Trego counties, recently awarded $163,059 in grants during its fall grant cycle to area organizations across the three counties. These organizations provide much needed education, health, community development, recreation, or public safety services and programs to the region.

In Ellis County, $56,164 was distributed through the foundation’s Ellis County Legacy Fund and the Dane G. Hansen Community Action Fund. In Rooks County, $63,463 was distributed from the Rooks County Legacy Fund, the Heartland Area Action Fund, the Kansas Health Foundation Fund, and the Dane G. Hansen Community Action Fund. And, in Trego County, $43,432 was distributed from the Trego County Legacy Fund and the Dane G. Hansen Community Action Fund.

Contributions to the Heartland Community Foundation directly support these grant programs and charitable agencies. To learn more about donating to Heartland, visit www.heartlandcommunityfoundation.org or call 785-621-4090.

The following organizations received funding to benefit Ellis County:

· The Arc of Central Plains, $7,450 to purchase a shade structure and benches at the ARC Park Splash Pad.

· Kansas Food Bank, $3,500 for the Food 4 Kids weekend food bags in the community.

· First Presbyterian Church, $5,277 for playground equipment and gross motor activities for The Lighthouse Childcare facility.

· Celebration Community Church, $2,500 for the Night to Shine planned event and community parade for individuals with disabilities.

· Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas, $7,155 to make updates to the Canal Home, including an awning and garage door.

· Holy Family Elementary School, $4,967 for four Innovation Stations – Mobile Makerspace carts for students in preschool through sixth grade.

· High Plains Mental Health Center, $2,000, for support for individuals experiencing a mental health crisis.

· Downtown Hays Development Corporation, $8,000, for the purchase of a trailer to aid in outreach opportunities, concessions, and support for downtown events.

· Thomas More Prep-Marian High, Inc., $4,500 for updates and furniture for the Junior High Flexible Learning Center.

· USD 432, $4,258 for the purchase design and graphics equipment at Victoria High School, which will be used for classroom and entrepreneurial opportunities.

· Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center, $1,000 for services provided to abused children, related to the organization’s Covid-19 response.

· Heartland Parish – St. Anthony Church, $5,000 to put toward the construction of a new community shelter/building and play area for children.

· CASA of the High Plains, Inc., $307 to update the agency front office area with new paint and chairs.

· Northwest Kansas Juvenile Services, $250 to purchase the curriculum and needed items to implement The Parent Project program.

The following organizations received funding to benefit Rooks County:

· Prairie Frontier Trails Association, $20,000 for cellular trail cameras, a drone package, survey equipment, and basic trail building equipment (KTC Trail in a Box) to use with trail projects in northwest Kansas.

· Webster State Park, $5,000 to update and enhance the outdated playground equipment located within the Rock Point campground at Webster State Park. Money will be allocated towards the purchasing of new equipment and safety measures put in place for kids.

· Kansas Food Bank, $1,000 for the Food 4 Kids weekend food bags in the community.

· Rooks County Healthcare Foundation, $9,875 in matching funds to help purchase a surgical camera system for use during arthroscopic and laparoscopic procedures that can be safely and effectively sterilized.

· Housing Authority of Plainville/Country Lane Apartments, $2,500 to purchase hot water heaters for the facility, which offers affordable housing for low-income individuals.

· Celebration Community Church, $500 for the Night to Shine planned event and community parade for individuals with disabilities.

· Plainville Recreation Commission, $3,648 for the purchase of sanitizing supplies and cleaning solution to prevent the spread of germs and Covid-19 in the facility.

· Sacred Heart Parish, $7,000 for the purchase of textbooks and supplies serving children preschool through sixth grade at Sacred Heart Grade School.

· City of Plainville, $4440 for the purchase of additional light-up decorations to be used in downtown Plainville during the holiday season of 2021 and beyond.

· USD 270, $5,403 for the purchase of necessary supplies to create de-escalation rooms at each district school building, which will offer students and staff a place to lessen anxiety or briefly reset following a stressful event.

· Damar Community Historical Foundation, $1,000, for the beautification projects planned throughout Damar.

The following organizations received funding to benefit Trego County:

· City of WaKeeney, $3,748 to put toward the start-up costs for the public transportation van program, which will provide out-of-town transportation to residents for health care, dental, and mental health needs.

· USD 208, $3,154 for the purchase of necessary technology, including an iPad, to enhance virtual learning capabilities.

· Kansas Food Bank, $500 to begin offering a Food 4 Kids weekend food bags in the community.

· Trego County Senior Citizens Center, Inc., $4,205 for the purchase of a new, accessible front door at the Senior Center.

· WaKeeney Saddle Club, $15,000 toward the installation of a storm shelter, restroom/shower, and concession area at the Trego County Fairgrounds.

· Celebration Community Church, $500 for the Night to Shine planned event and community parade for individuals with disabilities.

· WaKeeney Church of God, $5,500 to update and enhance the audio/video streaming system at the church, a system that is managed in part by a teen-age volunteer.

· Trego County, $6,000, toward the purchase of improved jail camera equipment at the Trego County Sheriff’s Office.

· USD 208, $2,000, to implement a Reality U life and financial planning program for 8th, 10th, and 12th graders.

· USD 208, $1,536 for the purchase of games and supplies to furnish the at-risk youth classroom.

· Trego County Lemke Memorial Hospital, $1,289 for the purchase and installation of a water refilling station at the hospital.

Applications to the foundation’s next grant cycle will open on March 15, 2021, and will close on May 15, 2021. Visit www.heartlandcommunityfoundation.org for more information.

To make a donation, visit www.heartlandcommunityfoundation.org. Each February, during the Twice as Nice campaign, donations are matched dollar-for-dollar by the Dane G. Hansen Foundation.

Since 2007, Heartland Community Foundation has been connecting donors with philanthropic causes they love. As an affiliate of the Greater Salina Community Foundation, HCF is proud to serve the communities and residents of Ellis, Rooks and Trego counties. For more information, visit heartlandcommunityfoundation.org.