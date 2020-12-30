City of Hays buildings reopen Jan. 4

City of Hays Press Release

Beginning Monday, Jan. 4, the City of Hays buildings will reopen to the public.

In accordance with City of Hays policy, visitors will be required to wear a mask.

The City continues to encourage customers and the public to utilize the City’s online resources at www.haysusa.com to make utility payments, apply for permits, and communicate with City Staff.

Additionally, the Commission Chambers will reopen for public access, but with limited seating. City Commission meetings will be broadcasted as is standard practice and can be viewed live via Nex-Tech’s YouTube channel, on Nex-Tech cable channel 103, and on Eagle cable channel 14 or 614.

Nex-Tech’s YouTube channel can be accessed by going to the homepage of www.haysusa.com and scrolling down to the “City News” section.

The public is encouraged to watch these meetings remotely. Public comments will continue to be accepted electronically, by emailing publiccomment@haysusa.com.

The public’s cooperation is greatly appreciated.