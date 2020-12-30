Surplus commodity distribution Friday

Hays Daily News

Free government surplus commodities will be distributed from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1, at Unite Common Grounds Coffee House and Free Store (inside The Gamers Guild), 200 E. Eighth.

Commodities will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis as long as supplies last, said Brandon Nimz, Unite Ministry leader. Recipients must meet income requirements.

Anticipated commodities to be included in this distribution are lentils, tomato sauce, garbanzo beans, split peas, dried cherries, orange juice, chicken, blueberries, mozzarella cheese, ground beef, and pork.

Information about income guidelines and future commodity distribution times is available at https://unitehays.com/index.php/hays-commodity-distribution/. Nimz may be reached at (785) 259-2539.

Episcopal Church plans Epiphany Pageant

St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 2900 Canal Blvd., will hold its Children’s Epiphany Pageant at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 3. It will feature a celebration of the Three Kings, followed by a reception with a King’s cake and other treats, said the Rev. Shay Craig, vicar.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 2703 Fort St., will change to an 11 a.m. worship time beginning Sunday, Jan. 3. It currently meets at 8:30 a.m.

Because the church’s pastor, the Rev. Brenda Roger, serves churches in both Dorrance and Hays, the two churches switch meeting times every six months. Trinity will continue meeting at 11 a.m. until June 2021.

The church meets in-person and on Zoom. More information about the Zoom option is available by calling (785) 625-2044.

Bible study will be offered in Spanish

Hays Family Worship Center will be starting an in-person Bible study titled “The God I Never Touched,” at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The free Bible study will be offered in Spanish only.

The center is located in Building 153 at 1651 Yocemento Ave. No advance registration for the Bible study is required. Social distancing protocols will be observed.

The center, pastored by the Rev. Darrell Sutton, has worship services at 7 p.m. Fridays. More information about the center is available at www.haysfwc.com.

Ministerial Alliance to meet Jan. 13

The Ellis County Ministerial Alliance (ECMA) will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2703 Fort St.

A Zoom option is also available. More information on that is available from Board Secretary Becky Rogowski at (785) 625-2847.

Presentations to the board must be scheduled in advance with the ECMA president at president@ourecma.com.