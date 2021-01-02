By Bud Dalton, Hays Daily News contributor

The end of “the great American experiment?”

“So what did you give us Mr. Franklin?” “A republic Madam, if you can keep it” - Benjamin Franklin replied to the wife of the Mayor of Philadelphia on exiting Constitution Hall.

“A republic is a charter of rights that protects certain inalienable rights that cannot be taken away by the government, even if that government has been elected by a majority of voters.” In a pure democracy, the majority is not restrained; it can impose its will on the minority. Alexander Tytler wrote – “a pure and perfect democracy is a thing not available to man.”

Our founding fathers were educated men and understood this. They also understood people were people and the need for a government with protection from the “collective wisdom of individual ignorance.” Democracy existed in the election of representatives. From there they hoped the best and brightest would emerge to make intelligent decisions.

They gave us an equal three part divided government for checks, balance – and protection of the republic – protection from slipping into a democracy, and chaos.

“A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. In all recorded history, every attempt to form a democracy failed.” They all died from debt.

Is this the end - the end of “the great American experiment?”

