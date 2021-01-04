SUBSCRIBE NOW
With holidays over, Main Street wreaths come down

The Hays Daily News Staff
Mike Bliss, left, and Brayden Dreher, right, with the City of Hays, on Monday removed the seasonal holiday wreath decorations from the light poles on Main Street.
Working from a cherry picker, city of Hays employee Brayden Dreher on Monday prepared to uninstall a seasonal holiday wreath from the light pole at 11th and Main streets.

With Christmas and New Year's over, the holiday wreaths decorating Main Street came down on Monday.

Brayden Dreher and Mike Bliss, employees with the service division of the City of Hays public works department, removed the big wreaths from along Main Street. There were about 28 wreaths installed before Christmas on the light poles. 

"The Monday after Thanksgiving, that's when we usually put them up," Bliss said. The decorations come down the Monday after New Year's Day, he said.