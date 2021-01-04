With holidays over, Main Street wreaths come down

The Hays Daily News Staff

With Christmas and New Year's over, the holiday wreaths decorating Main Street came down on Monday.

Brayden Dreher and Mike Bliss, employees with the service division of the City of Hays public works department, removed the big wreaths from along Main Street. There were about 28 wreaths installed before Christmas on the light poles.

"The Monday after Thanksgiving, that's when we usually put them up," Bliss said. The decorations come down the Monday after New Year's Day, he said.