2021 Corn management publication and corn schools

By Stacy Campbell, K-State Extension Agent

A newly revised K-State Research and Extension publication, Kansas Corn Management 2021, is now available and can be accessed online at: https://www.bookstore.ksre.ksu.edu/pubs/MF3208.pdf

This publication offers advice to producers, crop consultants, and agronomists to manage Kansas corn crops as efficiently and profitably as possible. The recommendations provide guidelines and must be tailored to each producer’s cropping conditions.

This comprehensive guide is written specifically for Kansas and includes valuable, up-to-date information on: Planting practices; Plant density and yield gain; Dry down before harvest; Tillering (New section for 2021); Weed management; Nutrient management; Diseases; Insect management; Risk management and corn markets; Machinery; and Irrigation.

Contributors to the 2021 version of this publication include:

Ignacio Ciampitti, Crop Production and Cropping Systems; Sarah Lancaster, Weed Management; Dorivar Ruiz Diaz, Soil Fertility and Nutrient Management; Jonathan Aguilar, Bio and Ag Engineering – Irrigation; Ajay Sharda, Bio and Ag Engineering – Planting Systems; Doug Jardine, Plant Pathology; Rodrigo Onofre, Plant Pathology

Brian McCornack, Entomology; and Rachel Veenstra, Crop Production and Cropping Systems.

2021 Kansas Corn Management Schools – Update

The 2021 Winter Corn Management schools typically held in-person in January are moving to a virtual format. Kansas Corn is working with K-State Research and Extension to put together a webpage to house all of the presentations to be viewed virtually on-demand. In addition, there will be a series of three webinars in January and February that will each include two presentations with time for live questions. There will be registration pages set up for these events. Participants will have to register in order to get the Zoom link sent to their email.

Stay tuned to Cottonwood Extension at www.cottonwood.ksu.edu and the KSU Agronomy eUpdates https://webapp.agron.ksu.edu/agr_social/index_new_prep.php for more information on the 2021 Corn Schools, including registration and program details.

Stacy Campbell is an Agriculture and Natural Resources agent in the Cottonwood District (which includes Barton and Ellis counties) for K-State Research and Extension. You can contact him by e-mail at scampbel@ksu.edu or calling 785-628-9430.

Stacy Campbell

Agriculture & Natural Resources Extension Agent

Cottonwood Extension District