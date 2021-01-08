"Two visions, one prairie" opens at Deines in Russell

Deines Cultural Center press release

The next art exhibition at the Deines Cultural Center is Two Visions – One Prairie. Cally Krallman and Beverly Dodge-Radfeld, both of Topeka have put together a collection of work which celebrates the color and majesty of the Kansas Prairie.

Both Krallman and Dodge-Radfeld earned their Bachelor of Fine Arts from Washburn University and have been nationally recognized for their work.

Dodge-Radfeld says, “I love the simple shapes of the Flint Hills and the color of the open sky. My oil paintings have been the vehicle for me to express these feelings and have allowed me to capture the movement and colors of the soft sculptures that I enjoy.”

The exhibition will open to the public on Friday, January 15th and run through February 20th, 2021. The Exhibition will also be featured on our website www.deinesculturalcenter.org

The Deines Cultural Center in located in Russell at 820 N. Main St.

We are open Tuesday through Friday noon to 5:00 and Saturdays and Sundays 1:00 to 5:00. Masks and social distancing are required.

Call 785-483-3742 for information.