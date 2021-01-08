Janis Lee named to Kansas ag board

Office of Gov. Laura Kelly Press Release

Former state senator Janis Lee, Hays, was named by Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday to the State Board of Agriculture.

The Board serves in an advisory capacity to the Governor and the Secretary of the Kansas Department of Agriculture to review and make recommendations on department legislative initiatives and proposed rules and regulations.

Besides Lee, also named to the board were Scott Thellman, Lawrence; Scott Howard Strickland, Westwood (reappointment); and Donna Pearson McClish, Wichita.