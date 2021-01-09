Ag risk and profit conference

By Stacy Campbell, K-State Extension

Even as COVID-19 stares us in the face, farming still goes on.

To provide information that helps shape farm business decisions, a series of virtual Risk & Profit Mini-Conferences are planned for Wednesdays, starting Jan. 13.

Topics, presented by K-State Research and Extension agricultural economists, include livestock options; beef market outlook; domestic grain markets and outlook, macroeconomic and interest rate outlook; ag policy and farm bill; ag technology and farmland value interactive dashboard; farm profitability; agricultural finance; and international grain markets and outlook for 2021.

A fee of $20 provides access to all sessions, recordings and materials.

Mini-Conference online on Wednesdays beginning January 13, 2021.

Register: http://commerce.cashnet.com/KSUAGECON (link is external)

Questions? Rich Llewelyn at rvl@ksu.edu (link sends e-mail) or 785.532.1504.

Schedule

Wednesday, January 13 - Session 1 (12:00-12:45): Brian Coffey – Using Options to Hedge Livestock Sale or Purchase. Session 2 (12:45-1:30): Glynn Tonsor – Beef Market Outlook

Wednesday, January 20

Session 1 (12:00-12:45): Dan O’Brien/Guy Allen – Domestic Grain Markets and Outlook - 2021

Session 2 (12:45-1:30): Brian Briggeman – Macroeconomic and Interest Rate Outlook - 2021

Wednesday, January 27 - Session 1 (12:00-1:30): Robin Reid and Jenny Ifft – Ag Policy and Farm Bill, Including ARC/PLC Election

Wednesday, February 3 - Session 1 (12:00-12:45): Terry Griffin/LaVona Traywick – Ag Technology Across Generations of Farm Operators and Farmland Value Interactive Dashboard.

Session 2 (12:45-1:30): Gregg Ibendahl – Farm Profitability

NO SESSION on February 10 - Women Managing the Farm Conference: https://agmanager.info/events/women-managing-farm-conference

Wednesday, February 17

Session 1 (12:00-12:45): Allen Featherstone – Agricultural Finance. Session 2 (12:45-1:30): Guy Allen/Dan O’Brien – International Grain Markets and Outlook for 2021.

Stacy Campbell is an Agriculture and Natural Resources agent in the Cottonwood District (which includes Barton and Ellis counties) for K-State Research and Extension. You can contact him by e-mail at scampbel@ksu.edu or calling 785-628-9430.