HaysMed honors nurses completing the RN residency program

HaysMed Press Release

Three registered nurses at HaysMed were honored recently at a recognition ceremony and luncheon. They completed the yearlong RN Residency Program offered at HaysMed, part of The University of Kansas Health System.

The program began a year ago in February 2020 with training focused on clinical experience, one on one mentorship with their preceptor, high-fidelity simulations and on the job training. Additionally, nurses received training from professionals in several departments, such as radiology, pharmacy, cardiac care, peri-op and others.

The RN Residency class included Mallory Harshbarger, RN, Jordan Heimerman, RN and Samantha Rohleder, RN.

“It is so important for new nursing graduates to have a group of peers and mentors who assist them in enhancing their skills and becoming comfortable with the challenges of practice,” said

Shari Hertel, RN Residency Coordinator. “Our program is evidence based, with positive clinical outcomes that will help not only the participating nurses, but also our patients.”

Currently there are 7 nurses scheduled in the next program which begins in February. The program is open to newly graduated RNs and RNs that have less than one year of acute care experience.