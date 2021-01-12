Winning the game: sorghum marketing workshop

By Alicia Boor, K-State Extension Agent

The Walnut Creek Extension District and the Cottonwood Extension District in conjunction with North Central Extension Risk Management and the Kansas Farm Bureau would like to welcome producers to LaCrosse on January 21 for an in depth look at marketing strategies for the 2021 milo crop.

This program will be held at the LaCrosse City Auditorium with doors opening at noon and registration starting at 12:30. The program will conclude by 5:00 pm. No lunch will be served but we will break for drinks and snacks. Topics to be covered include Market Outlooks, Effective Planning, and Cost of Production. Attendees will also develop a Marketing Strategy for a representative farm this year. Presenters for the afternoon are Dan O’Brien, Extension Ag Economist with Kansas State University and Mark Nelson, Director of Commodities for the Kansas Farm Bureau.

Grain markets finished the fiscal 2020 year in unprecedented fashion. Opportunities exist for producers to capitalize on the current markets for 2021. Those attending will get see how the futures prices are illustrating the need to have an effective pre-harvest marketing plan for the 2021 crop.

As with many group meetings, Social Distancing will be advised, Masks are required, and attendance is limited. Attendance is free for only those pre-registering by calling the LaCrosse office at (785) 222-2710 or the Great Bend office at (620) 793-1910. Registration can also be taken by emailing jaredp11@ksu.edu or aboor@ksu.edu A live stream will also be available thru Zoom and Facebook Live as well as a recording of the afternoons presentations to be posted on the Districts’ websites.

Alicia Boor is an Agriculture and Natural Resources agent in the Cottonwood District (which includes Barton and Ellis counties) for K-State Research and Extension. You can contact her by e-mail at aboor@ksu.edu or calling 620-793-1910