Faith briefs

‘Night to Shine’ will feature participant parade

The “Night to Shine” event benefiting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities has been re-imagined this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the past several years the event has featured a prom held at a local church. This year, however, the event will feature a drive-thru participant parade up and down Main Street from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23.

Organizers are inviting the community to cheer for participants, while practicing safe distancing, or cruise in their own vehicles. The event is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

CASA seeks volunteers to advocate for children

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is seeking volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children who are in foster care.

These volunteers are assigned to work with specific children and are trained to advocate for their best interests in the courtroom. The program serves Ellis, Gove, Rooks, and Trego counties and requires eight to 10 hours per month.

Those wishing to volunteer are asked to contact CASA of the High Plains to begin the application process at casahighplains@kansascasa.org or (785) 628-8641.

North Oak to install new pastor on Jan. 17

The Rev. Josh Gelatt (pronounced Gi-lette) will be installed as the new lead pastor at North Oak Community Church, 3000 Oak St., at both services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 17.

Performing the installation ceremony will be the Rev. Tim Sullivan, district minister of the U.S. Mennonite Brethren. The Rev. Larry Chute, who has served as interim pastor, will also participate.

Gelatt of Jackson, Mich., has more than 15 years experience as a lead pastor. Since 2016, Gelatt has served in that role at Cascades Baptist Church in Jackson.

Gelatt has a Bachelor of Arts in Biblical studies and psychology from Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids, Mich. He holds a Masters of Counseling from Cornerstone and a Masters of Divinity from Grand Rapids Theological Seminary. He is currently a student in the Ph.D. Biblical Theology Program at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City, Mo. He is a state-certified licensed professional counselor in Michigan.

Gelatt and his wife, Amy, a native of India, have three grown children. The 8:30 a.m. service will be live-streamed on the church’s Facebook Page.

Martin Luther King Service Day activities planned

The Office of Student Engagement at Fort Hays State University has planned a service day to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, in the Black and Gold Room of the Memorial Union.

Staff will be collecting hygiene and cleaning supplies to donate to those in need locally. In addition, participants may write cards and uplifting messages to individuals in long-term care facilities.

Needed items include shampoo, soap, razors, shaving cream, and cleaning products. Curbside drop-off will also be available in the Union’s circle drive.

More information is available at (785) 628-4664.