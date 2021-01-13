HaysMed clarifies COVID-19 vaccine information

HaysMed Press Release

HaysMed, part of the The University of Kansas Health System, is reaching out to the community to clarify information about the COVID-19 Vaccine.

HaysMed clinics are not currently scheduled to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for the general public at this time.

“We are receiving numerous calls to our clinics about the vaccine.” said Eddie Herrman, President and CEO. “At this point there is no indication that we will be receiving the vaccine for the general public.”

People who want information about the public vaccine should refer to the Ellis County Health

Department website for the latest information for Ellis County. https://www.ellisco.net/97/Health