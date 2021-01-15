Awards presentations highlight virtual convocation at FHSU

FHSU Press Release

Fourteen Fort Hays State University faculty, staff and students were honored Friday during the virtual convocation to kick off the 2021 spring semester, which was streamed live on the university’s Facebook page.

Three faculty members were selected for the faculty awards from the fall 2020 semester, one each in the areas of teaching, scholarly activity and service. Each person receives a $500 cash award, funded through the support of Commerce Bank. The award winners’ departments are provided by the university deans with $250 in additional budget support.

Selena Bonomelli, instructor of health and human performance, received the Outstanding Teaching Award.

Dr. April Park, associate professor of psychology, was the recipient of the Outstanding Scholarly Activity Award.

The Outstanding Service Award for the fall semester went to Dr. Sarah Broman Miller, assistant professor of teacher education.

The Adjunct Faculty of the Year Award recognizes an adjunct faculty member from each of the university’s five academic colleges. Each winner receives a $500 cash award:

Danielle Robinson, Department of Art and Design – College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences.

Tom Zerfas, Department of Management – Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship.

Marcylene Fierstein, Department of Advanced Education Programs – College of Education.

Lisa Linhart, Department of Allied Health – College of Health and Behavioral Sciences.

Gene Bryant, Department of Computer Science – Peter Werth College of Science, Technology and Mathematics.

The President’s Distinguished Service Awards recognize two staff members, one from University Support Staff (USS) and one from Unclassified Professional Staff (UPS). The awards are presented for longevity, breadth of quality contributions and the significance of their dedication and commitment to the university. Each receives a $500 cash award.

Jackie Gottschalk, a senior administrative specialist for the Department of Leadership Studies, was the USS winner. She has served in that role for the Department of Leadership Studies and the Center for Civic Leadership for 10 years.

Bob Duffy, coordinator of the Drug and Alcohol Wellness Program at the Kelly Center, was the UPS winner. Duffy has worked at FHSU since 1997. He gives of his time as one of the coordinators of the university’s Food and Hunger Initiatives and spends countless hours taking photos at university programs and activities.

Les and Elizabeth Griffin Outstanding Service Awards were presented to two staff members and two student workers in the university’s daily operations departments. Each staff winner receives a $500 cash award and each student winner receives a $250 cash award.

Bryan Valentine, a morning custodian in McCartney Hall, received the Griffin Family Outstanding Service Award for Facility Operations-Staff. Reid Behrends, a junior criminal justice major from Beloit, who works in as a custodian in Sheridan Hall, received the Facility Operations-Student award.

Hilda Robles, a supervisor for Mondo Subs in the Memorial Union, was the recipient of the Outstanding Food Service-Staff award. Teryn Tompkins, a senior marketing major from Goodland, was the Food Service-Student award winner. She is an assistant manager and marketing coordinator of Starbucks in the Memorial Union.