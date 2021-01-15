Cover Your Acres Winter Conference goes virtual, Jan. 19

Stacy Campbell, K-State Extension Agent

K-State Research and Extension will host the 18th annual Cover Your Acres Winter Conference for crop producers and consultants on Tuesday, January 19 from 1:00 to 5:00 pm (CST) in an online format.

Cover Your Acres is a producer-driven meeting focused on new ideas and research-based updates in crop production in northwest Kansas and the central High Plains region.

The conference, which typically draws more than 400 attendees from Kansas and other states, highlights the latest technology, methods, and conservation practices to improve crop production in the region. This year it will feature a shorter, half-day format with university specialists discussing the following topics:

Water Use of Weeds in Dryland Systems - Jourdan Bell, Texas A&M Panhandle Agronomist, Amarillo; Current Weed Control Research in Western Kansas - Vipan Kumar, Weed Scientist, K-State Ag Research Center, Hays; Managing the Highs and Lows of Soil pH - Dorivar Ruiz Diaz, Soil Fertility Specialist, K-State Dept. of Agronomy, Manhattan; Economics of Dryland Rotations and Tillage Systems - Lucas Haag, Area Agronomist, K-State Northwest Research-Extension Center, Colby; New Frontiers in Sorghum Weed Control - Sarah Lancaster, Weed Management Specialist, K-State Dept. of Agronomy, Manhattan.

The sessions will be streamed live via Zoom and YouTube from 1:00 to 5:00 pm CST. Attendees will be able to submit questions on those platforms and via email. 3 CEU’s will be available for Certified Crop Advisors. Additionally, locations have been established where attendees can participate in the conference while taking appropriate COVID precautions:

Current Locations to Participate-in-Person (COVID precautions must be followed)

Finney County - Fairgrounds, Grandstand Meeting Room; Ness County - Fairgrounds, 4-H Building; Norton County - Fairgrounds, 4-H Building; Scott County - Fairgrounds, Wm. Carpenter 4-H Building; Stevens County - Extension Office Mtg. Room, 114 East 5th, Hugoton.

There is no charge for the conference thanks to our sponsors, however attendees do need to register regardless if they are participating at their own home/office or at one of the watch locations. To view the conference details and for online registration, visit www.northwest.ksu.edu/coveryouracres. For questions, call 785-462-6281.

Stacy Campbell is an Agriculture and Natural Resources agent in the Cottonwood District (which includes Barton and Ellis counties) for K-State Research and Extension. You can contact him by e-mail at scampbel@ksu.edu or calling 785-628-9430.