Ellis High School senior wrestlers recognized

Ellis High School Wrestling Senior Night was Friday, Jan. 15. Senior wrestlers were recognized at 5:50 p.m. prior to the Ellis vs. Lyons Dual. Please congratulate these seniors.

The event is on the USD 388 YouTube channel. Go directly to YouTube using this link or search USD 388 Ellis.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfLHbOCt7rgBIzmqatAysiA?app=desktop or

Access through the high school's website: http://www.usd388.k12.ks.us/