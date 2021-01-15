SUBSCRIBE NOW
Ellis High School senior wrestlers recognized

Ellis High School Press Release
Ellis High School senior wrestlers, left to right: Jessa Cuccia, daughter of Aaron and Jennifer Younger; Sam Pyle, son of Daniel and Machelle Pyle; Konnor Pfeifer, son of Brandon and Chandra Pfeifer; Toby Woodworth, son of Jeff and Denise Woodworth; and Colten Lewis, son of Paul Lewis and Jenette Lewis.

Ellis High School Wrestling Senior Night was Friday, Jan. 15.  Senior wrestlers were recognized at 5:50 p.m. prior to the Ellis vs. Lyons Dual. Please congratulate these seniors.

The event is on the USD 388 YouTube channel. Go directly to YouTube using this link or search USD 388 Ellis.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfLHbOCt7rgBIzmqatAysiA?app=desktop or

Access through the high school's website: http://www.usd388.k12.ks.us/