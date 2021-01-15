FHSU Management Development Center hosts workshops

FHSU Press Release

Fort Hays State University’s Management Development Center (MDC) is offering several professional development opportunities – both virtual and in person – as well as an online human resources certification prep course.

The Society for Human Research Management (SHRM) Certification Online Prep Course is for those in the human resource field who want to stand out as a certified HR professional. This course is the key to passing the SHRM Certified Professional (SHRM-CP) or SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) exam and ensuring you only have to take (and pay for) the exam once. Taking this prep course from a qualified local facilitator offers a learning platform and materials from SHRM and an online course format that participants can complete at their own pace. Discounts are available for early registration and for FHSU alumni.

The MDC – in collaboration with FHSU’s Center for Entrepreneurship – is continuing to offer short virtual Zoom sessions about the critical knowledge of COVID-19 throughout the spring of 2021. These sessions cover the science of COVID-19, including its origins, clinical signs and symptoms, risk factors, diagnosis, transmission and the infectious period. Attendees will get a primer to a 400-minute online course from Johns Hopkins University and participate in a virtual session covering the public health impacts and the broader social and mental health implications of COVID-19 from the perspective of an Ellis County Health Department official.

In-person workshops offered by the MDC begin with a Social Media Marketing workshop on Thursday, Jan. 28. This workshop explores two of the largest social media platforms – Facebook and Instagram. Participants will learn how to use these platforms as a powerful tool to market a business. This event will be held in-person in the FHSU Memorial Union.

The MDC is also continuing to offer its workshop series on CliftonStrengths. The science of CliftonStrengths is about focusing on developing your strengths rather than mitigating weaknesses to achieve success. CliftonStrengths Essentials on Feb. 2-3 unlocks and explores participants’ top five “talent themes,” which are natural patterns of thinking and behaving. After completing the CliftonStrengths Essentials workshop, participants can attend CliftonStrengths Engaged on Mar. 10-11, which explores their full sequence of talent themes and dives deeper into using their unique strengths in partnerships and teams. Some prerequisite work is required for both of these workshops, which will be held virtually via Zoom.

In a brief 1.5-hour Zoom workshop, “Developing the Skill of Asking” examines how “asking” can be used in a business communication context to identify needs, create trust and promote open communication.

For a full list of dates, times, price and locations for these workshops, visit the MDC’s website at fhsu.edu/mdc. Questions can be answered by contacting the MDC via email at mdc@fhsu.edu.