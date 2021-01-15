Hays High's Straub honored

Hays High School Press Release

Martin Straub, Hays High principal, has been selected as the State KMEA (Kansas Music Educators Association) Honor Administrator of the Year.

This prestigious award was presented at the HHS Winter Concert January 11 by the KMEA state President, Gae Phillips. Mr. Straub has shown consistently through his words and deeds that he values a fine arts education as an integral part of a student’s education.

Straub had previously won the NW KMEA District Honor Administrator of the Year.