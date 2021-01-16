Hays Public Library's 'super-duper' redo proceeds

"It looks super-duper cool," said Cole Miller, 6, letting his gaze take in the newly remodeled second floor children's section of the Hays Public Library.

"I like it," said the first grader from Holy Family Elementary, who was there with his mom and brother, Caiden, 4, and sister, Claire, 7.

"This is our first time back in awhile," said Megan Miller, the children's mother.

Cole, specifically, was looking for video game books about the action-adventure game, "The Legend of Zelda."

"I already have the game and I want to figure out how to beat it," Cole said.

Paul-Wertenberger Construction Inc., of Hays, started work on the estimated $1.5 million major remodel, the first in 17 years, in August and will finish up the end of March. While significant work has been completed on the second floor, there's still more to be done, including an early childhood center, said library assistant Kathy Pfeifer, who was helping the Millers and other patrons on Saturday morning.

One big difference already on the second floor is the huge glass window installed in a sitting area, to match what was an existing one.

"We opened up the windows and it is so bright and spacious," Pfeifer said.

With all the construction, the library's hours are changing Monday to accommodate the work, some of which is pretty noisy, Pfeifer acknowledged.

The library will be closed Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. It will be open Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.

All the usual services remain available, including use of computers and printers, delivery of books and multi-media, as well as call-ahead for pick up of library offerings, Pfeifer said.

Major donations to the project have been $100,000 from the Schmidt Foundation, $10,000 from Nex-Tech for a business center for computers and scanners and $5,000 from the Heartland Community Foundation for small private rooms for various uses.