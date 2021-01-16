Gannett to sell 507 Main, seeks new space for The Hays Daily News

Gannett Co. Inc., the owner of The Hays Daily News, plans to sell the newspaper's building and parking lots at 507 Main St.

The five-day-a-week newspaper will in turn move to new office space that Gannett hopes to lease.

The 15,000-square-foot building and parking lots take up about half the block on Main Street between 5th and 6th streets. The property went on the market about a week ago, with at least one local buyer already taking an interest.

Located on S. Main, the building is in a neighborhood that includes the Hays Aquatic Park, National Guard Armory, the ARC thrift store, Cottonwood Extension District offices and Frontier Park to the south, and downtown Hays retail stores and restaurants to the north, with apartments sprinkled in, as well.

New York-based commercial real estate broker Bell Cornerstone is handling the marketing and sale. At the same time, Bell Cornerstone client advocate Michael Lehmann said Gannett is looking for a local commercial real estate agent to assist with showing and marketing the property.

In seeking new office space to lease for the newspaper, Bell Cornerstone partner Aidan Cleghorn said the daily newspaper will need about 2,500 square feet of space, preferably downtown. An open office floor plan with a kitchenette and conference area would suit the paper's staff of four. In addition, the paper needs a small space for its printed newspaper distribution, Cleghorn said.

Bell Cornerstone is marketing other Gannett newspaper buildings around the country. With USA TODAY its flagship newspaper, Gannett, based in McLean, Va., owns media organizations in 46 states. One of the largest U.S. publishers of locally based print and online media, Gannett operates in more than 600 markets.

Lehmann can be reached at 631-404-6826 or 1-800-720-5052. His email is mlehmann@bellcornerstone.com.