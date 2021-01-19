Annual K-State winter ranch management seminar online

By Alicia Boor, K-State Extension

K-State Research and Extension along with Districts, Cottonwood, Golden Prairie, Midway, Phillips/Rooks, Post Rock and Walnut Creek, are hosting one of the annual KSU Winter Ranch Management seminars ONLINE, slated for January 28, starting at 6 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will highlight several topics important to beef cattle producers.

This program will feature presentations and comments by K-State Research and Extension educators and faculty in the Department of Animal Sciences and Industry to enhance management strategies employed by cow-calf producers.

The KSU extension team has a breadth of experience in beef cattle management, reproduction, genetics, animal health and nutrition and we’re here to help solve and prevent production problems with reliable information.

Planned topics of discussion include Bull management considerations, Explanation of the Management Minder tool, Cow and replacement heifer nutrition programs for a successful breeding season along with Vaccine and storage management. The meetings will also feature a “town hall” style question-and-answer session between Kansas cattle producers and extension specialists. To register send an email to bwalton@ksu.edu or aboor@ksu.edu and then an email will be sent to you with the “link” for the ONLINE sessions.

For more information about this Winter Ranch Management Seminar, contact any of the K-State Research and Extension Districts listed above or go to KSUBeef.org.

Alicia Boor is an Agriculture and Natural Resources agent in the Cottonwood District (which includes Barton and Ellis counties) for K-State Research and Extension. You can contact her by e-mail at aboor@ksu.edu or calling 620-793-1910