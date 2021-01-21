HaysMed Launches 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment

HaysMed Press Release

Over the next three months, HaysMed, part of The University of Kansas Health System, will be working with other community providers to update the 2018 Ellis County KS Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA). VVV Consultants LLC, an independent research firm from Olathe, Kansas has been retained again to conduct this countywide research.

ACA legislation requires all tax-exempt hospitals to submit a CHNA to the IRS every three years, regardless of hospital affiliation.

“The community needs assessment is vital to determine the health direction for our county,” said Shae Veach, Vice President of Regional Operations. “We urge all Ellis county residents to participate.”

The goal of this assessment is to understand the progress that has been made in addressing community health needs cited in the 2018 CHNA report and to collect up-to-date community health perceptions. To accomplish this work, a short online survey has been developed.

The survey can be accessed by going to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CHNA2021_EllisCo or scan the QR Code with your smart phone and the link will open my default. The link is also on the HaysMed website in the News section.

All community residents are encouraged to complete the 2021 CHNA online survey by Friday, March 5, 2021. If you have any questions about the CHNA survey, please call 785-623-2300.