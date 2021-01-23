FHSU’s annual circuit of scholarship recognition programs to begin online Jan. 31

FHSU Press Release

The first virtual version of Fort Hays State University’s popular spring Scholarship Recognition Program (SRP) tour will begin with students in the Wichita area. It will be the first of 12 online events slated for 2021.

The university created this annual, month-long series of events to recognize high school and transfer students who are considering or have committed to Fort Hays State. The event also provides an up-close look at what makes the FHSU experience one of the best values in higher education today. Since its beginning in the late 1980s, Fort Hays State’s SRP program – unique in higher education – has had the mission of recognizing all students interested in college and their friends and families.

The university recognizes every student in attendance, including those awarded scholarships for the next academic year.

“These events are perfect for students and parents who want to solidify a very important decision,” said Jon Armstrong, admissions director. “We highly encourage any student who is considering or planning to attend FHSU this coming fall to RSVP.”

Students and their families can register for one of the upcoming SRP events online at fhsu.edu/srp. The FHSU Office of Admissions is also accepting RSVPs by phone at 785.628.5673.

Seniors and transfer students in attendance will have the chance to win a $1,000 tuition scholarship or a $500 book scholarship from Fort Hays State or a laptop computer. All students who sign up for an event will receive a swag box that includes an FHSU T-shirt – and more! Those in attendance will receive a Future Tiger yard sign and their scholarship award certificate, if applicable.

Attendees will have an opportunity to interact with our admissions staff and university leaders, including FHSU President Tisa Mason. University leaders and admissions staff will also be available online to answer questions and visit with prospective students and their families and friends.

The 2021 Virtual Student Recognition Program schedule (all times Central)

Wichita

Sunday, Jan. 31, 7 p.m.

Counties: Butler, Cowley, Harvey, Sedgwick, Sumner.

Southwest Kansas

Monday, Feb. 1, 7 p.m.

Counties: Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Greeley, Hamilton, Hodgeman, Haskell, Kearny, Lane, Meade, Morton, Ness, Scott, Seward, Stanton, Stevens, Wichita.

Northwest Kansas

Monday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m.

Counties: Cheyenne, Decatur, Graham, Gove, Logan, Norton, Rawlings, Sherman, Sheridan, Thomas, Trego, Wallace.

Topeka

Thursday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m.

Counties: Atchison, Brown, Chase, Doniphan, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, Wabaunsee.

South Central Kansas

Monday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m.

Counties: Barton, Barber, Comanche, Edwards, Harper, Kingman, Kiowa, Pawnee, Pratt, Reno, Rice, Stafford.

Salina

Sunday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m.

Counties: Dickinson, Marion, McPherson, Ottawa, Saline.

Central Kansas

Monday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.

Counties: Clay, Cloud, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Phillips, Republic, Smith, Washington.

Kansas City

Thursday, Feb. 25, 7 p.m.

Counties: Anderson, Allen, Bourbon, Cherokee, Chautauqua, Coffey, Crawford, Douglas, Elk, Franklin, Greenwood, Johnson, Labette, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson, Woodson, Wyandotte.

Out-of-State

Sunday, Feb. 28, 4:30 p.m.

Open to all non-Kansas students.

Hays

Sunday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m.

Counties: Ellis, Osborne, Rooks, Rush, Russell.