HaysMed recognized for energy reduction efforts

HaysMed press release

HaysMed, part of The University of Kansas Health System was recently honored by the American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE) and the American Hospital Associate (AHA) for their energy reduction efforts.

The award was earned through the ASHE’ Energy to Care Program. The award reflects a facility’s commitment to energy conservation.

HaysMed has implemented various energy reduction projects including converted over 8,200 lighting fixtures to LED lights last fall.

“We are very proud of all the accomplishments that our staff have undertaken to be good stewards of energy conservation," said Eddie Herrman, President and CEO. “This award recognizes the thought, planning and hard work that has gone into making these changes.”