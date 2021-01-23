Ball named Fort Hays State Foundation CFO

FHSU Press Release

The Fort Hays State University Foundation announced today the selection of Jason Ball as its new chief financial officer. Ball has served as director of development for the university's fundraising arm since 2018 and looks forward to taking his role with the FHSU Foundation to the next level.

Ball earned both his bachelor’s degree in accounting and his master of business administration degree from Fort Hays State University and was a member of the Tiger men’s basketball team from 2008-2013.

Current CFO Francine Hestermann plans to retire in October 2021 following a successful tenure of more than two decades. Ball will work, learn and train alongside Hestermann with the title of CFO-Elect for a number of months before taking on the official title of CFO in October.

“I am honored and grateful to serve in this role alongside our FHSU Foundation accounting and finance team,” Ball said. “The strength and expertise of this team can be attributed to the success that Francine has had over the past 23 years. I look forward to helping ensure that future generations of Tigers and the university benefit from the incredible philanthropy that exists within the Fort Hays State community.”

The FHSU Foundation has seen a great amount of growth and change throughout Hestermann’s tenure as chief financial officer. Net assets for the FHSU Foundation have grown from $21 million to more than $127 million to date, and its staff has grown from seven employees to 21.

“I’m pleased that Jason Ball has been selected to fill the role of chief financial officer, and I look forward to working closely with him for several months before retiring and closing out this incredible chapter of my life,” Hestermann said.

Ball is a third generation Tiger and is thankful for the great impact that FHSU has had on his life. He is excited to give back in this new role and to enable future generations to enjoy the same great opportunities that he had.

“On behalf of the staff, the search committee and the Board of Trustees, I want to welcome Jason Ball to his new role – and thank Francine for her tireless commitment to excellence,” said Jason Williby, president and CEO of the FHSU Foundation. “Francine’s longevity as the CFO has been key to our success over the last 23 years. While Francine and Jason will work side by side until October, today’s announcement marks a passing of the torch. I am excited for the impact that philanthropy will have on the future of FHSU and our students.”

Currently in the capstone year of its Journey campaign – with a goal of raising $100 million by Homecoming 2021 – the FHSU Foundation continues to be humbled by the generosity of its Fort Hays State alumni and donors. Ball will be responsible for providing leadership and vision for all financial operations, financial management services and reporting for both internal and external constituencies. In addition, he will be accountable for administration of the endowment, financial analysis and the implementation of financial policies and all accounting practices.