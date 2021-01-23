K-State Extension launches a new podcast on battling weeds

By Stacy Campbell, K-State Extension

Farmers – are you interested in keeping up with the latest weed management information? If so, you’ll want to add the “War Against Weeds” podcast to your weed management toolbox. This podcast is a brand new outreach effort from Sarah Lancaster, K-State Extension Weed Science Specialist, Mandy Bish, Extension Weed Scientist at the University of Missouri, and Joe Ikely, Extension Weed Scientist at North Dakota State.

In the first episode, was released last week, the audience will get to “meet” the three hosts of the podcast. All podcast episodes will be posted at https://waragainstweeds.libsyn.com/ and will also be freely available on Spotify, a digital streaming service. Additional ways to access the podcast will be available in the future. The first full length episode will be available the week of January 18 and is titled “Silver Bullets are for Werewolves”. Future episodes will feature guests with expertise in a variety of aspects of weed science as we discuss key topics like integrated weed management, herbicide resistance, and others.

We are looking forward to sharing our conversations about current issues in agriculture production weed management. If you have any feedback, please let us know!

Sarah Lancaster, K-State Extension Weed Management Specialist

slancaster@ksu.edu

Cottonwood Extension District – social media outlets

Our district does not have a podcast, but once again I wanted to mention that all of our Extension Agent staff is working diligently to share information on various social media platforms.

Our web site is www.cottonwood.ksu.edu Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ksrecottonwood/ Twitter @CottonwoodExt We recently started a YouTube channel at https://bit.ly/3nlUOG2

Myself and Alicia Boor are active on Twitter posting current news and updates mainly in agriculture. You can follow us. Alicia Boor’s Twitter account focuses primarily on livestock and forage production at @lishboor and Stacy Campbell’s Twitter account focuses primarily on crop production at @scampbel_stacy We also put out a digital newsletter if you would like to start receiving notification of when it comes out with the link, email Theresa Meis, Office Professional, Hays at tam3@ksu.edu

Lastly if you are not aware of what K-State Research & Extension, along with the Cottonwood Extension District does. We are part of Kansas State University the College of Agriculture and Health and Human Sciences. Our goal is to bring the university to the people, through unbiased research-based information and education. Primarily in the core areas of Family, Consumer Sciences and Wellness, 4-H Youth Development, Community Development, Horticulture, Agriculture and Natural Resources. If we can ever help you, please give us a call in Great Bend at 620-793-1910 and Hays 785-628-9430, or shoot any of us an email.

Stacy Campbell is an Agriculture and Natural Resources agent in the Cottonwood District (which includes Barton and Ellis counties) for K-State Research and Extension. You can contact him by e-mail at scampbel@ksu.edu or calling 785-628-9430.