Options Domestic & Sexual Violence hosts poster contest

Options Press Release

April is National Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Beginning today Options Domestic & Sexual Violence Services, will host a poster contest for community members age 14 and up to bring awareness to Northwest Kansas about sexual assault.

The poster contest will focus on the importance of consent with the theme of “If I can’t say yes, I’m saying no.” This means that if someone does not or cannot say yes to an interaction, then they are saying no.

Submissions for the poster contest starts today and will run through Friday, March 12, 2021. Options plans to host an event in April 2021 to unveil the posters to the public. Those wishing to participate in the poster contest may submit one 18-inch-wide by 24-inch-tall poster. Posters must be original designs and can be created with any of the following medias: painting, collage (must be flat, 3-dimensional collages not accepted), drawing, photograph, or any form of digital program (examples; Pixlr, Photoshop, Canva, Inkscape, Microsoft Paint, SketchPad, etc.).

All poster entries will be featured throughout the month of April on Options social media. Winning poster will be announced April 2nd . Posters will be displayed on April 30th during the Hays Arts Council Spring Art Walk at Farmers Insurance, 1012 Main Street in Hays, Kansas. Winning artist will receive two professional prints of their poster. Options will also display the winning poster at events, information tables, and at their offices throughout Northwest Kansas.

If you or someone you know needs help because of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, or human trafficking, call Options’ free 24-hour helpline at 800-794-4624; text "HOPE" to 847411; Live Chat at help4abuse.org; or download the "My Mobile Options" app from the App Store or Google Play for help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Options Domestic & Sexual Violence Services is a non-profit agency dedicated to providing options for help, hope, and healing to victims of violence and abuse. Options provides services to 18 counties in Northwest Kansas; services are always provided free of charge, and with complete confidentiality.