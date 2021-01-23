Western Plains Animal Refuge hosts Valentine's fundraiser

Western Plains Press Release

The Western Plains Animal Refuge at 208 E. 8th St. is hosting a virtual fundraiser.

The refuge is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping domestic and wild animals.

WHO: Everyone is invited! Enjoy as a fun family activity, date night with your loved one, or come alone to meet some new WPAR friends. Each $30 kit includes supplies for two people and shipping/delivery.

WHAT: A virtual party featuring follow-along instructions for making the signature drink, “Sweetheart Punch” and DIY Sock Bunnies. We’ll send you a complete kit with everything needed to participate and also a box of chocolates to share.

WHEN: Sunday, February 14th at 7:00 pm

WHERE: Google Meet! Enjoy from the comfort and safety of your own home.

HOW: Sign up online by February 5th to get your box in time. We will deliver boxes in the Hays area and ship others as needed.

WHY: Our work would not be possible without our supporters. Each $30 donation will be used to aid WPAR in helping animals in need.