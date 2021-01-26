Cattle conversations online series

Alicia Boor, K-State Extension Agent

The Extension Districts: Cottonwood, Midway, Post Rock, River Valley and Central Kansas along with Kansas State Research and Extension is bringing you a series of short online cattle programs.

These programs will be held every Thursday in February at 10:00 am and will cover a different topic every week. The topics and dates for these programs are:

February 4th – Understanding pregnancy loss with Dr. Gregg Hanzlicek.

February 11th – Post-calving nutrition with Dr. Dale Blasi

February 18th – Post-calving health and vaccination with Dr. AJ Tarpoff

February 25th – Semen and sire selection with Clint Laflin

To join the meetings, you will need to go to bit.ly/CattleConversations and provide us with your name and email. A link will then be sent to the email that you provide to join. The programs will also be recorded for later viewing and posted to our websites as well.

If you have any questions or need help singing up, please call Alicia Boor at 620-793-1910 or by email at aboor@ksu.edu.

Alicia Boor is an Agriculture and Natural Resources agent in the Cottonwood District (which includes Barton and Ellis counties) for K-State Research and Extension. You can contact her by e-mail at aboor@ksu.edu or calling 620-793-1910