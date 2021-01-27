111th's Barb Wasinger named to legislative posts

Barb Wasinger Press Release

Rep. Barb Wasinger, R-Kansas House District 111, announced that Kansas Speaker of the House, Ron Ryckman, has named the lawmaker to be Chair of the Joint Rules and Regulations Committee and Vice Chair of the Higher Education Budget Committee.

Wasinger was also named a committee member of House Taxation and Financial Institutions and Pensions.

“I am honored that the Speaker chose me to be given these responsibilities and excited to be working in the legislature this year with my new roles,” said Wasinger.

State Representative and Majority Whip Blake Carpenter has named Wasinger as one of three deputy Whips.