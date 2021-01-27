Hays Office Products Inc. moves to 2001 Vine

Office Products Inc. (OPI) has moved several blocks up the street to a new, more customer friendly location, said Jim Grabbe, sales representative.

The family-owned business is now located at 2001 Vine; its previous site was 1307 Vine.

“We shared space at the other location, which limited our options,” Grabbe said. “Now our merchandise is displayed in a way that is more convenient for our clientele.”

OPI offers a wide variety of office supplies, equipment and furniture. If an item is not on display in the Hays store, local personnel collaborate with OPI’s other three locations to quickly satisfy a customer’s needs, Grabbe noted.

“While each location carries all the basics in office supplies and products,” he said, “professionals throughout the OPI family have expertise in computers, networking, office-equipment maintenance, and virtually any type of printing and copying projects.

“Our list of services and products is quite long,” he added. “No matter what the customers need, we can accommodate them quickly. They are encouraged to pop in for a visit at our new store.”

If customers prefer, orders can be placed by phone or through the comprehensive website, www.opikan.com.

“In addition, customers can request a personal visit from a sales rep,” Grabbe commented. “We will accommodate you in any way we can.”

OPI opened the Hays store in November 2019. A service technician is on staff, along with two other employees who focus on inside and outside sales.

“We have been gratified with the response from Hays and surrounding communities,” Grabbe said. “Hays continues to grow and we are happy to be part of this business climate to serve an even larger area.”

The three in-house employees and two other service technicians live in Hays. Techs help support the Great Bend area too.

“These well-trained techs help us cover the service side of the business throughout western and central Kansas,” Grabbe said. “Our professionals will go where they are needed.”

The other OPI locations are 1204 Main in Great Bend; 516 Broadway in Larned; and 724 N. Main in Russell.