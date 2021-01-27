U.S. News & World Report ranks FHSU Online among the best in the nation

FHSU Press Release

Fort Hays State University is celebrating its 110th anniversary of distance learning as one of the best online programs in the nation.

FHSU Online continues as a national leader in providing high quality and affordable distance education programs to students in Kansas and across the globe – a service that began in 1911 when the university delivered correspondence coursework to rural teachers through the mail.

In a report released this week, U.S. News & World Report recognized FHSU as among the best in the nation in six different online education categories. Fort Hays State′s online programs were among more than 1,200 programs reviewed by U.S. News.

Heading that list in 2021 was FHSU’s master’s in education programs for veterans, which was ranked in the top 20 – 19th among the top 30 schools ranked. The latest U.S. News ranking also placed Fort Hays State in the top 20 for its bachelor’s programs for veterans.

FHSU’s master’s in nursing program ranked 27th among 88 programs, and three other programs also were mentioned among the nation’s best: master’s in education, bachelor’s programs for veterans, online bachelor’s programs and MBA programs. More on FHSU’s rankings can be found at https://www.usnews.com/education/online-education/fort-hays-state-university-155061/rankings.

U.S. News began its higher education rankings program in 1983, and it has published online degree program rankings for the past nine years. U.S. News assesses schools based on a variety of categories depending on program level and discipline, including engagement, expert opinion, faculty credentials and training, services and technologies and student excellence. For a full list of rankings and how FHSU compares to other ranked schools, visit https://www.usnews.com/education/online-education.