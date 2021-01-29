Ellis Co. on tap for 400 COVID-19 vaccine doses this week

Ellis County is slated to receive 400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine this coming week, according to Ellis County Health Services director Jason Kennedy.

The doses, if they arrive early in the week, will be administered starting Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at the former Gordmans retail store in Big Creek Crossing mall.

People who qualify and who are registered for the vaccination through the Health Department's web portal will be getting their first shot through Wednesday and Thursday until the doses are used up.

In a press release issued Friday, the health department reported that through the COVID Community Vaccine Initiative, 810 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered this past week.

"Through a tremendous outpouring of support from the medical community, volunteers, and community partnerships the vaccine clinic is running successfully," said the release. "We will begin again next week pending delivery of more vaccine from the State of Kansas."

If you have not registered please do so at www.ellisco.net or https://form.jotform.com/210066258239051.

After registering, watch for an email or text message from the health department's partner, First Care Clinic, confirming your appointment time for vaccination.

Currently this opportunity is only open to individuals who live or work in Ellis County.

If you are unable to access the website, you may call 785-621-1812 for assistance with registration. The Hays Public Library has also teamed up with ECHD to provide access to computers and assistance with registration. You may call them at 785-625-9014.

Mortality Data

ECHD is not notified directly of mortality associated with COVID-19 or for any other morbidities, said the release. This data is reported by the patient’s physician on the certificate of death and reported directly to the State of Kansas. The State of Kansas then confirms this death and updates the patient’s record. This process can take months which leads to a lag in data reporting at the local level.

To provide the most accurate and up to date information beginning February 1, 2021 ECHD will no longer be reporting deaths associated with COVID-19 on its dashboard, the release said.

"We encourage everyone to access this information on the KDHE Dashboard at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas," said the release. "In 2020, the KDHE reported 58 Ellis County deaths associated with COVID-19. Eighty one percent of the overall COVID-19 associated mortality in Ellis County is in the most vulnerable population, those over 75 years of age."

Below you will find a graph with case and mortality data.

"We want to extend our deepest condolences to anyone who has lost a family member or loved one during this past year," it said. "We fully understand the toll this pandemic has taken on everyone."