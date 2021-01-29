Area students named to fall 2020 Deans Honor Roll at Fort Hays State University

FHSU Press Release

Fort Hays State University has released the names of 1,723 students who earned places on the Deans Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester.

The Deans Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Online students are eligible.

Students are listed alphabetically by county and city, state and city, or country and city with their classifications – and, for those who have declared them, majors. This list does not include students who requested privacy.

Students without classifications are students seeking a second degree or are students who, though full time, are not seeking degrees.

The complete list of fall 2020 deans honor roll students of Fort Hays State University can be viewed at: https://bit.ly/3j2tj3i

Ellis County

Catharine (67627): Tatum M. Kimzey is majoring in accounting (public).

Ellis (67637): Macee Jo Altman is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

Brittany Bollig is a senior majoring in psychology.

Clara Marie Crawford is a sophomore majoring in early childhood unified education.

Joseph Gregory Eck is a senior majoring in agriculture (agronomy).

Martin Junior Hernandez is a junior majoring in criminal justice.

Cameryn Jade Kinderknecht is a junior majoring in mathematics.

Abigail Kay Mattheyer is a freshman majoring in art (interior design).

Derek Lee Pfeifer is majoring in agriculture (general).

Haley Irene Reiter is a senior majoring in tourism and hospitality management.

Lexie Taylor Rome is a senior majoring in health and human performance (recreation and sport management).

Sierra M. Schmidt is a senior majoring in management (human resource).

Geoffrey Robert Soneson is a junior majoring in physics.

Aspen R. Younger is a senior majoring in accounting (public).

Hays (67601): Katie Ann Abukhodair is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Eric Shepherd Adams is a senior majoring in music.

Justin Lee Adcock is a senior majoring in psychology.

Cheyanne Aimee Adkins is a junior majoring in elementary education.

Sierra Rose Adkins is a sophomore.

Chandra Adar Alford is a senior majoring in art (graphic design).

Natalie Elizabeth Allison is a junior majoring in agriculture (animal science).

Aubry Allyssa Appelhans is a junior majoring in nursing.

Ragan N. Arnold is a junior majoring in psychology.

Iuliia Alekseyauna Askolia is a senior majoring in marketing (digital).

Abbey Arianna Auker is a freshman majoring in general studies (massage therapy).

Kristin Halee Bartlett is a senior majoring in art.

Jaimee Allison Bartlett-Steede is a senior majoring in marketing.

Bryce Baumgarn is a senior majoring in health and human performance.

Seth Thomas Beauchamp is a junior majoring in geosciences (geology).

Tressa Lanae Becker is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Devin Lee Berens is a junior majoring in computer science.

Lindsey Marie Berg is a senior majoring in general studies (psychological).

Myranda Nikole Berner is a sophomore majoring in early childhood unified education.

Daniel Scott Blocksome is majoring in general studies (communication).

Morgan Boeger is majoring in biology (health professions).

Isabelle Braun is a junior majoring in English (literature).

Brianna Kay Brin is majoring in psychology.

Alex Leon Broadway is majoring in general studies (general business).

Hunter Joseph Brown is a senior majoring in health and human performance (K-12 teaching and coaching).

Kylie Shae Brown is a senior majoring in nursing.

William Christopher Brown is a sophomore majoring in early childhood unified education.

Emma Lee Brungardt is a junior majoring in biology (health professions).

Katie Anne Brungardt is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Alize Danielle Bryan is a senior majoring in radiologic technology.

Alyssa Bryant is a senior majoring in psychology.

Morgan Marie Budig is a senior majoring in art (interior design).

Zoe Monique Buffington is a freshman majoring in biology (health professions).

Kaitlyn Marie Burd is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

Clay Jonathan Burk is a sophomore majoring in physics.

Tanner Cole Callis is a senior majoring in psychology.

Trinity Nicole Callis is a senior majoring in psychology.

Dagoberto Cano is a junior majoring in health and human performance (K-12 teaching and coaching).

Joanna Abigail Carrillo-Maldonado is a freshman majoring in political science.

Sangam Chhatkuli is a senior majoring in information networking and telecommunications (computer networking).

Grant Edward Coffman is a senior majoring in communication (organizational).

Lailah A. Collins is a senior majoring in mathematics.

Gregory James Cooney is a freshman.

Nicolas Esteban Cortessantos is a freshman majoring in management.

Austin J. Cramer is a sophomore majoring in music (education).

Megan Cranwell is a senior majoring in agricultural business.

Taivian Martin Creamer is a freshman majoring in marketing.

Austin Michael Dale is a sophomore majoring in finance.

Bryce L. Davidson is majoring in physics.

Nicholas Ray Davidson is a junior majoring in management (entrepreneurship).

Kallyn Ila Dewitt is a sophomore majoring in elementary education.

Sally Margaret Dinkel is a senior majoring in organizational leadership.

Tyson Mark Dinkel is a freshman majoring in music (education).

Loganne Kathleen Ditter is a junior majoring in criminal justice.

Marcelle Samirah Djachechimbieleu is a senior majoring in finance.

Alliana Marie Drees is a senior majoring in accounting (public).

Taylor Nichole Drees is a junior majoring in elementary education.

Derek Steven Dreher is a senior majoring in professional studies (information assurance management).

Kaylee T. Dreher is majoring in history (secondary education).

Adam Taylor Emerson is a senior majoring in criminal justice.

Nathan J. Erbert is a sophomore majoring in communication (public relations and advertising).

Meriah Marie Escarcega is majoring in psychology.

Mariela Estrada is majoring in elementary education.

Dylan James Flynn is majoring in technology studies (engineering design).

Brianna Jade Forinash is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

Hayden Jaymes Friend is majoring in marketing.

Johnny James Fuller is a sophomore majoring in health and human performance (sport and exercise therapy).

Jacob Thomas Gallimore is a junior majoring in agricultural business.

Danielle Renee Gaspar is a senior majoring in health and human performance.

Jacob Joseph Gaughan is majoring in computer science.

Haley P. George is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Emily Grace Goetz is a freshman majoring in nursing.

Anna Renee Gottschalk is a senior majoring in nursing.

Torrie Lynn Gregg is a junior majoring in management.

Kaily Lynn Griffith is majoring in nursing.

Miah Elizabeth Haines is a senior majoring in political science.

Makenna Alise Hammond is a junior majoring in art (graphic design).

Lynsie Marie Hansen is a freshman majoring in elementary education.

Nichole Greta Hartman is a junior majoring in history.

Ross Michael Hattan is a senior majoring in general studies (general business).

Abigail Leigh Heimerman is a freshman majoring in nursing.

Layke Michael Heimerman is a senior majoring in communication (public relations and advertising).

Josie Ann Hemphill is a senior majoring in English (literature).

Nicholas Hernandez is a senior majoring in general studies (leadership).

Dellilah Aleen Herrera is a freshman majoring in accounting.

Tara Nicole Hertel is a junior majoring in elementary education.

Levi Joseph Hickert is a sophomore majoring in physics.

Allison B. Hillebrand is a sophomore majoring in English (writing).

Autumn Hohmann is majoring in health and human performance (exercise science).

Isaac Alexander Howard is a freshman majoring in computer science.

Emily Jayne Huff is a freshman majoring in psychology.

Kylie Ann Jank is a senior majoring in psychology.

Tristan Paige Jay is a senior majoring in psychology.

Jonathan Gammelvind Jensen is a freshman majoring in finance.

Theresa Jerome is a sophomore majoring in social work.

Avery Jane Jones is a freshman majoring in art (graphic design).

Brandon Paul Karlin is a freshman majoring in art (graphic design).

Cameron David Karlin is a junior majoring in accounting.

Elley Kaus is majoring in nursing.

Hazen Tanner Keener is a sophomore majoring in physics.

Abby Nicole Kennemer is a senior majoring in organizational leadership.

Brandon Luke Kennemer is a sophomore majoring in biology (health professions).

Dezerae Marie Kinderknecht is a junior majoring in psychology.

Frank Peters Klassen is majoring in secondary education.

Ethan Ryan Klausmeyer is a freshman majoring in computer science.

Shelby Lynn Knoll is a junior majoring in early childhood unified education.

Hannah Marie Lane is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Kaelin Alan Leach is majoring in criminal justice.

Seung-Gu Lee is a freshman.

Jennifer Dawn Leiker is a junior majoring in nursing.

Kallie Renae Leiker is a junior majoring in chemistry.

Lori Lynn Leiker is a senior majoring in nursing.

Morgan Lee Leiker is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Nathan Gabriel Leiker is a freshman majoring in music (education).

Mallory Ann Linn is a senior majoring in medical diagnostic imaging.

Madeline Lohmeyer is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

Rachelle Marie Lumpkins is a senior majoring in music (education).

Leon I. Luna-Gonzalez is majoring in tourism and hospitality management.

Allison Marie Lupfer is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Yuxuan Ma is a junior.

Nicole Marie Maggart is a senior majoring in nursing.

Yesenia Maldonado is a freshman majoring in political science.

Jared Ray Mayers is a sophomore majoring in management.

Mohamed Mbaye is a senior majoring in finance.

Emily Anne McGuire is a sophomore majoring in psychology.

Hannah J. McGuire is a sophomore majoring in psychology.

Audrey Mercer is majoring in tourism and hospitality management.

Lauren Kay Miller is a senior majoring in agriculture (agronomy).

Courtney Nichole Molleker is a senior majoring in biology (health professions).

Rachel Gabriel Moravek is a senior majoring in sociology.

Allison Diane Muth is majoring in organizational leadership.

Nicole Napell is a senior majoring in social work.

Alexis Katherine Nicholson is a sophomore majoring in medical diagnostic imaging (ultrasound).

Peyton Janae Niernberger is a sophomore majoring in marketing.

Noah Thomas Oborny is a freshman majoring in biology.

Joshua Del Pemberton is a senior majoring in history.

Hannah Shay Pfannenstiel is majoring in tourism and hospitality management.

Trevor Lee Pfeifer is a senior majoring in information networking and telecommunications (digital media production and journalism).

Brittany Carlena Pflaum is a sophomore majoring in elementary education.

Joshua Lee Plante is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Rebekah Porter is a junior majoring in accounting.

Shanda Preston is majoring in elementary education.

Emily Prine is majoring in elementary education.

Leanne Rachel Rack is a junior majoring in elementary education.

Emily Renee Ricke is a junior majoring in management (human resource).

Isabel Grace Robben is a freshman majoring in accounting.

Madison Elizabeth Rohr is a freshman majoring in nursing.

Sandra Ruelas-Aranda is a junior majoring in nursing.

Garret Dylan Rymer is a junior majoring in biology (health professions).

Lucia Saldana is a senior majoring in management (human resource).

Caitlyn Alissa Scheck is a senior majoring in medical diagnostic imaging.

Eric Schmidt is a senior majoring in technology studies (engineering design).

Olivia Lenae Schremmer is a freshman majoring in biology (health professions).

Mark Joseph Schuckman is a senior majoring in technology studies (engineering design).

Emily Anne Schulte is a junior majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Alexander Allen Schwartz is a sophomore majoring in finance.

Ciara Dawn Seib is a senior majoring in biology (health professions).

Tylor Marie Shepherd is a senior majoring in accounting (public).

Peihong Shi is a sophomore.

Ethan John Shippy is a senior majoring in biology (education).

Caiden Alexandria Showalter is a freshman majoring in art (graphic design).

Hayden William Sillmon is a senior majoring in music (education).

Israel Wyatt Smitherman is a senior majoring in psychology.

Margaret Marie Speno is a freshman majoring in mathematics (teaching).

Konnor Joseph Splichal is a junior majoring in art education.

Conner Jacob Staab is a senior majoring in information networking and telecommunications (computer networking).

Connor William Staab is a freshman majoring in management.

Rylee Denae Staab is a senior majoring in psychology (clinical).

Ryan Blake Stoecklein is a freshman majoring in chemistry.

Amber D. Thompson is a senior majoring in nursing.

Caitlin Ann Tinkham is a junior majoring in health and human performance (sport and exercise therapy).

Ashtyn L. Toepfer is a junior majoring in art education.

Gabriel William Upson is majoring in biology (education).

Conrad Leo Vajnar is a senior majoring in accounting.

Taylor Larue Vredenburg is a senior majoring in English (literature).

Zachary Charles Wagner is a junior majoring in physics.

Beatrice N. Walsh is a senior majoring in criminal justice.

Kathryn Ann Walters is a junior majoring in music (education).

John Paul Wasinger is a freshman majoring in geosciences (geology).

Marisa Renae Weber is a junior majoring in medical diagnostic imaging (ultrasound).

Sheldon Joseph Weber is a junior majoring in management information systems.

Deonna Kay Wellbrock is a senior majoring in health and human performance (sport and exercise therapy).

Alysha Kay Werth is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Asher Derek White is a junior majoring in applied technology (leadership studies).

Madison May White is a senior majoring in general studies (biological).

Richard Dean Whitmer Jr is a sophomore majoring in accounting.

Travis Andrew Wierman is a freshman majoring in art (graphic design).

Sharol Ann Wilkins is a senior majoring in psychology.

Kathryn Marie Wilmington is a senior majoring in foreign language (Spanish for special purposes).

Ashley Ann Wilson is a sophomore.

Connor Blake Winter is a junior majoring in psychology.

Haofeng Xu is a sophomore.

Brandi Alexandra Zimmerman is a senior majoring in social work.

Katelyn Zimmerman is a senior majoring in nursing.

Nicholas Cole Zimmerman is a sophomore majoring in computer science.

Victoria (67671): John Paul Grimes is a senior majoring in management (human resource).

Sienna Jean-Eva Hockersmith is a senior majoring in general science (chemistry).

Wheaton Hockersmith is a senior majoring in agricultural business.

Bryant James Karlin is majoring in biology (health professions).

Desirae Ann Karlin is majoring in nursing.

Samantha M. Leiker is a senior majoring in agriculture (animal science).

Julia Katherine Nowak is a senior majoring in nursing.

Caden Oberle is a sophomore majoring in technology studies (construction management).

Karly Oberle is a senior majoring in medical diagnostic imaging.

Emma Kathryn Pfannenstiel is a freshman.

Adella M. Roth is a sophomore majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Emily Ann Schippers is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

Joshua Alan Schulte is a sophomore majoring in accounting.

Audrey Renee Staab is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Kali Nicole Weber is a sophomore majoring in radiologic technology.

Jacob Daniel Weigel is a senior majoring in history.

Graham County

Hill City (67642): Annalise Mikayla Albrecht is a senior majoring in art.

Greg Mcneal Billips is a junior majoring in history (secondary education).

Karington Bryant-Smith is a sophomore majoring in psychology.

Elizabeth Ann Dooley is a senior majoring in psychology (clinical).

Valerie Ann Larson is a junior majoring in general studies (massage studies).

Claire Olivia Mersch is a freshman majoring in agriculture (animal science).

Logan County

Oakley (67748): Nathaniel Adair Johns is a senior majoring in information networking and telecommunications (computer networking).

Collin Ray Sharpe is a senior majoring in health and human performance (K-12 teaching and coaching).

Ellis Trae Slack is a sophomore majoring in finance (economics).

Krista Irene Stramel is a senior majoring in early childhood unified education.

Taylor Anne Vaneaton is a senior majoring in environmental geosciences.

Winona (67764): Rose Marie Smith is a senior majoring in health and human performance (K-12 teaching and coaching).

Ness County

Ness City (67560): Iran Gisselly Mesta is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

Taylor Anne Murray is a junior majoring in nursing.

John William Pfannenstiel is a sophomore majoring in biology (health professions).

Kendra Janae Pfannenstiel is majoring in early childhood unified education.

Ransom (67572): Jordan Nicklas Sargent is a senior majoring in technology studies (manufacturing).

Madison LaRae Seery is a senior majoring in sociology.

Norton County

Almena (67622): Micah Elizabeth Kasson is a junior majoring in art (graphic design).

Nicholas Stutsman is a freshman majoring in agriculture business.

Edmond (67645): Hayden Robert Wiltfong is a sophomore majoring in health and human performance (recreation and sport management).

Judson James Wiltfong is a freshman majoring in health and human performance.

Lenora (67645): Lexi S. Kats is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

Norton (67654): Wilson R. Ellis is a senior majoring in management.

Kyla Jade Frickey is a sophomore majoring in medical diagnostic imaging (ultrasound).

Kailey Ann Gill is a junior majoring in chemistry.

Carter Lee Jones is a sophomore majoring in health and human performance (exercise science).

Rachel Caroline Jones is a senior majoring in music.

Jessica Rose Ledbetter is a senior majoring in general studies (education).

Koby Major McEwen is a senior majoring in management.

Kade Melvin is a sophomore majoring in finance.

Dante A. Smith is a freshman majoring in political science.

Zoey Wands is a senior majoring in nursing.

Osborne County

Alton (67623): Anna Mae Peterson is a senior majoring in general studies (psychological).

Downs (67437): Adrianna Marie Bergmann is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

Olivia Grace Engler is a senior majoring in finance (banking).

Leonie Grace Harzman is a sophomore majoring in psychology.

Isaac Kail Schoen is a junior majoring in criminal justice.

Natoma (67651): Hannah Marie Chambray is a senior majoring in health and human performance (K-12 teaching and coaching).

Matthew William MacConnell is a senior majoring in nursing.

Osborne (67473): Roxton Jay Brown is a senior majoring in agriculture (agronomy).

Allison Murphy is majoring in nursing.

Haley M. Tiernan is a sophomore majoring in criminal justice.

Pierce Garrison Wolters is a senior majoring in health and human performance.

Phillips County

Agra (67621): Tori Alexis Feik is a senior majoring in English (literature).

Glade (67639): Erica Ann Hoover is a senior majoring in psychology.

Hannah Jean Hoover is a senior majoring in medical diagnostic imaging.

Jenna Shawn Hoover is a sophomore majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Logan (67646): Crystal Marie Bliss is a senior majoring in biology (health professions).

Madison Renee Gottstine is a freshman majoring in music (education).

Tristen Alexandria McClurg is a senior majoring in medical diagnostic imaging.

Long Island (67647): Paige Renee Baird is a junior majoring in elementary education.

Phillipsburg (67661): Tatum Elizabeth Bartels is majoring in health and human performance (recreation and sport management).

Alexi Renae Beach is a junior majoring in biology (health professions).

Jillian Grace Bohl is a sophomore majoring in biology (health professions).

Karlee Laraye Braun is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Kelcee Braun is a sophomore majoring in accounting.

Ashlyn Marie Cole is a sophomore majoring in medical diagnostic imaging.

Parker James Dibble is a sophomore majoring in biology (health professions).

Conlee Jude Hugunin is a junior majoring in chemistry (forensic science).

Jacey William Kellerman is a junior majoring in geosciences (geology).

Emily Ann Schneider is a sophomore majoring in medical diagnostic imaging.

Christopher Blaine Vankooten is a junior majoring in health and human performance (K-12 teaching and coaching).

Prairie View (67664): Camryn Faith Greving is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

Mya Mae McDonald is a junior majoring in nursing.

Jack Scott Pakkebier is a junior majoring in physics.

Rooks County

Damar (67632): Shaylee Michelle Benoit is a sophomore majoring in medical diagnostic imaging (ultrasound).

Palco (67657): Mckenzy Daryn Jones is a sophomore majoring in management (entrepreneurship).

Megan Elizabeth Roy is a freshman majoring in art (graphic design).

Plainville (67663): Rebecca Lynn Bebb is a freshman majoring in art (graphic design).

Colton William Bobek is a senior majoring in accounting (public).

Jared S. Copeland is a senior majoring in technology studies (construction management).

Caleb John Crawford is majoring in health and human performance (K-12 teaching and coaching).

Mykeltie Horting is a senior majoring in psychology.

Trever Truxil Houser is a senior majoring in technology studies (construction management).

Kim Rose Junkermeier is majoring in secondary education.

Peyton J. Ostmeyer is a senior majoring in early childhood unified education.

Brooke Nicole Werner is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Stockton (67669): Emma Corrinne Bedore is a junior majoring in health and human performance (sport and exercise therapy).

Eleanor Elizabeth Bellerive is a freshman majoring in health and human performance.

Haven Marlene Hamilton is a junior majoring in elementary education.

Tatum Lynn Hamilton is a freshman majoring in elementary education.

Brayden Matthew Winters is a senior majoring in management (entrepreneurship).

Woodston (67675): Kyle Scott Hull is a senior majoring in health and human performance (recreation and sport management).

Rush County

Bison (67520): Dylan Ray Jecha is a senior majoring in computer science.

La Crosse (67458): Nichole Cathrine Allen is a senior majoring in art (interior design).

Bailey Noel Baalmann is a sophomore majoring in biology (education).

Brooklyn Elizabeth Burk is a sophomore majoring in social work.

Makayla Deuel is a senior majoring in general studies (psychological).

Mallory Jo Fischer is a senior majoring in biology (health professions).

Paige Cailin Holopirek is a freshman.

Abbey Elizabeth Oborny is a sophomore majoring in management (human resource).

Katlyn Grace Unruh is a junior majoring in early childhood unified education.

Otis (67565): Hannah Leigh Tanger is a sophomore majoring in elementary education.

Rush Center (67575): Alexandria Marie Hagerman is a junior majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Katrina Nicole Jacobs is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

Russell County

Dorrance (67634): Katrina Zorn is a senior majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Gorham (67640): Gwendolyn M. Housley is a senior majoring in biology (health professions).

Macey Jade Steckel is a senior majoring in medical diagnostic imaging.

Luray (67649): Aundrea Jenae Haberer is a junior majoring in agriculture (agronomy).

Russell (67665): Seth Joel Boxberger is a senior majoring in mathematics (teaching).

Daisi Rae Brand is a senior majoring in psychology.

Matthew Michael Buhrle is a senior majoring in athletic training.

Alexia Jaye Charbonneau is a senior majoring in biology (health professions).

Garrett Lee Ewers is a junior majoring in health and human performance.

Amber Dianne Mask is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

Micah David Nuss is a senior majoring in technology studies (construction management).

Chandler Allie Reich is a senior majoring in art (studio).

Charly P. Staab is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

Thomas G. Standley is a senior majoring in information networking and telecommunications (Web and mobile application development).

Jaelynn Renee Sutter is a sophomore majoring in art (graphic design).

Smith County

Cedar (67628): Danielle Riley is majoring in history (secondary education).

Kensington (66951): Hannah Lea Barnes is majoring in elementary education.

Joseph L. Ferguson is a senior majoring in agriculture (general).

Mariah Rae Stauffer is a sophomore.

Smith Center (66967): Lauryn Dean Davis is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Sydney R. Devlin is a junior majoring in nursing.

Jessalyn Jade Kirchhoff is a sophomore majoring in accounting.

Madelyn Joy Koelsch is a sophomore majoring in business education (teacher licensure).

Kendra Alexandra Maydew is a freshman majoring in finance (banking).

Brianna M. Miller is a freshman majoring in medical diagnostic imaging.

Dalton Oliver is a senior majoring in biology (health professions).

Holly Kay Timmons is a junior majoring in agriculture (agronomy).

Kacie Jo Timmons is a senior majoring in agricultural business.

Thomas County

Colby (67701): Brielle Jenae Bange is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

Aden Wayne Basgall is a sophomore majoring in biology (wildlife).

Isabel L. Dixon is a freshman majoring in art education.

Mark Alan Faber is a senior majoring in biology (health professions).

Bailey Marie Foss is majoring in nursing.

Laura Lea Graham is a senior majoring in general studies (general business).

Tayber Haremza is a senior majoring in agricultural business.

Taylen S. Hubbell is a senior majoring in English (literature).

Brandon Douglas Johnson is a senior majoring in agricultural business.

Samantha Lynn Kolbaba is majoring in elementary education.

Bethany Dawn Lindskog is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Holli Jo Mazanec is a junior majoring in nursing.

Caleb Joshua Morris is majoring in agricultural business.

Aaron Scott Platt is a sophomore majoring in biology (health professions).

Alexa Shaye Sims is a senior majoring in elementary education.

Brooke Renee Slaven is a junior majoring in nursing.

Courtney L. Tinkham is a senior majoring in health and human performance (sport and exercise therapy).

Hallie Ann Vaughn is a sophomore majoring in chemistry.

Kellyn Ryan Wahlmeier is a junior majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Gem (67734): Maggi Ann Nieman is a junior majoring in early childhood unified education.

Trego County

Collyer (67631): Jessica L. Haase is a junior majoring in nursing.

WaKeeney (67672): Alex M. Haxton is a junior majoring in health and human performance (K-12 teaching and coaching).

Jenna Dale Howard is a junior majoring in geosciences (geology).

Janae Kristin Huxman is a senior majoring in marketing.

Cambrie Shaye Kemp is a sophomore majoring in nursing.

Cheyenne Nickelson is a senior majoring in health and human performance (sport and exercise therapy).

Gracie Nicole Pfannenstiel is a freshman majoring in elementary education.

Sarah Nicole Schoenberger is a senior majoring in psychology.

Madison Nicole Schoenthaler is a senior majoring in nursing.

Keagan L. Shubert is a sophomore majoring in mathematics (teaching).