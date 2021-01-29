Crop Talk webinar series for northwest and north central Kansas

Stacy Campbell, K-State Extension

A new series of hour-long webinars is set to begin in early February.

This series will be focused on agronomic topics targeted for northwest and north central Kansas.

Topics range from soil fertility, weed management, insect management, and dryland corn dynamics. Continuing education credits for Certified Crop Advisors (CCA) have been applied for and will vary based on the subject area of each webinar. Each webinar will begin at 10:30 am (CST) and last until 11:30 am, beginning with the first one on Tuesday, February 2.

Our KSU extension team has vast experience in crop production including fertility along with weed and insect management and we’re here to help solve and prevent production problems with reliable information.

Upon registration, participants will receive an email with instructions to attend via Zoom or YouTube. These webinars are open to all and there is no cost. Register ONLINE at https://tinyurl.com/croptalk or call your local Extension Office in north central or northwest Kansas. Attendees will be able to submit questions on these platforms via email.

The ONLINE or virtual meetings include the following schedule:

Soil Fertility question from Growers for the 2021 season – Dorivar Ruiz Diaz, K-State Soil Fertility Specialist - February 2: NW focus; February 3: NC focus.

Weed Management and that pesky Palmer Amaranth (pigweed) – Sarah Lancaster, K-State Weed Specialist - February 9: NW focus; February 10: NC focus.

Corn Insect Resistance: Rootworm and Western Bean Cutworm – Julie Petersen, UNL Entomologist -February 16.

Grain Sorghum Weed Control: Start clean…Stay clean! – Sarah Lancaster, K-State Weed Specialist.

-February 23: Sorghum Insects: Aphids, Headworms and Chinch bugs…Oh my! – J.P. Michaud, K-State Entomologist.

-February 24: Alfalfa Management for Insects and Adverse weather – Romulo Lollato, K-State Wheat & Forage Specialist & Anthony Zukoff, K-State Extension Entomology Associate - March 2.

Dryland Corn Dynamics – Lucas Haag, K-State NW Regional Agronomist - March 9.

Please contact any local KSRE extension office in north central or northwest Kansas for any questions.

Stacy Campbell is an Agriculture and Natural Resources agent in the Cottonwood District (which includes Barton and Ellis counties) for K-State Research and Extension. You can contact him by e-mail at scampbel@ksu.edu or calling 785-628-9430.