Smith County's Windscheffel to retire June 1

Smith Co. Memorial Hospital Press Release

SMITH CENTER – Tammy Windscheffel will retire from her position as a nurse practitioner at Smith County Family Practice this spring. She will continue working full-time through the end of March and work part-time until June 1.

“Tammy is an excellent provider,” said Allen Van Driel, CEO of Smith County Memorial Hospital. “Her patients love her, and the staff in the clinic and the hospital love her. She will be greatly missed.”

Windscheffel has served 44 years in healthcare roles in Smith County. Throughout her career, she has held nearly every nursing position in the county.

“It has been an honor to have been able to work in healthcare in Smith County as a hospital staff nurse, director of nursing, home health/public health nurse, school nurse and nurse practitioner,” Windscheffel said. “I am humbled by the acceptance and assistance from the amazing caregivers that I have been blessed to work with.”

After earning a master’s degree from Fort Hays State University to become a nurse practitioner, Windscheffel found a home at Smith County Family Practice, where she has worked the last 25 years of her career.

“I was fortunate enough to be hired by Smith County Family Practice and work alongside Dr. Barnes, Dr. Conant and Dr. Hein, who were my real educators and instructors,” Windscheffel said.

One of those caregivers, Conant, has worked with Windscheffel in various capacities for 30 years.

“It has been my privilege to work alongside Tammy,” Conant said. “I respect her skills and have enjoyed sharing in the care of our patients. Empathy and compassion personify her approach.”

Providers have changed since Windscheffel first started working in the county, but one thing that has not changed is their incredible support of each other. Conant and Van Driel both regularly speak of the excellent working relationships and friendships among the medical staff.

“I count Tammy as a friend and colleague and will sorely miss seeing her at Smith County Family Practice, where she has been an invaluable member of our team,” Conant said.

Van Driel agrees that Windscheffel has played an important role in quality patient care in the clinic and hospital. “Over the years, Tammy has picked up ER call, worked endless hours to help patients find solutions and worked with her colleagues to address community-wide issues,” Van Driel said. “She has never stopped learning or growing in her career to better care for patients.”

To honor her service to the county and her patients, the hospital asks well-wishers to comment on a Facebook post announcing Windscheffel’s retirement. Cards and notes may be mailed to Windscheffel at the clinic. Following retirement, she hopes to spend more time with family, especially her grandchildren, traveling and on the golf course.

“It has been a difficult process, but after much deliberation, I am lured into a change that will allow more time for family, friends and enjoying outdoors,” Windscheffel said. “I am grateful to the patients who have taught me so much and allowed me to work with them. Thank you for the blessings. Special thanks to my family for motivation, support and love.”