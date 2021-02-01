Gifts to Ellis County are “Twice as Nice” in February

Heartland Foundation Press Release

Your donation to the Heartland Community Foundation is Twice as Nice all month long, thanks to a generous match that could earn Ellis County an extra $50,000 for charitable grants.

In February, the Dane G. Hansen Foundation will match all public gifts to the Ellis County Legacy Fund at the Heartland Community Foundation. Donations will be matched dollar-for dollar – up to $50,000. If Heartland reaches that goal, Hansen will donate a bonus $20,000 to the foundation’s administrative fund.

Gifts to the Ellis County Legacy Fund, stay in Ellis County – given as grants from Heartland to help support local charitable groups and programs. Donations are pooled and invested, multiplying the growth and granting potential for generations. The more the fund grows, the more Heartland can grant.

That’s why it is so important the community captures every match and bonus dollar possible. This is the fourth year the Hansen Foundation has extended the Match Month offer, a campaign that has helped to grow the Ellis County Legacy Fund to $511,724 – which in turn provides about $25,000 in grants annually.

“A gift to the Heartland Community Foundation is an investment in the future of our community – whether it’s $5, $50, $500, or more,” said Sarah Meitner, executive director at the Heartland Community Foundation. “We want our nonprofit partners to know that they can always count on the Heartland Community Foundation as a financial resource to help make their charitable dreams become realities.”

Since its inception in 2007, the Heartland Community Foundation has granted almost $2.5 million into the region. Last year, the foundation awarded $98,205 to charitable groups in Ellis County, including programs for children, seniors, individuals with disabilities, schools, arts, healthcare, community enhancement, and more.

“Our Shine Thru event (last month) would not have been possible without the support of the Heartland Community Foundation,” said Drew Gannon, an organizer of the annual Night to Shine promenade, hosted in part by Celebration Community Church.

“They stepped in and supported us in a challenging time to help make our Shine Thru event a success and impact the lives of not only individuals in Hays, but also the surrounding area," Gannon said. "Heartland Community Foundation made a dream of ours come true and brought light and joy to so many lives in a hard year.”

The Heartland Community Foundation also serves Rooks and Trego counties, in addition to Ellis. The Hansen Foundation is also matching donations to the Rooks County Legacy Fund and Trego County Legacy Fund this month, up to $50,000 each, to support charitable initiatives in those communities.

To make a tax-deductible donation, visit www.heartlandcommunityfoundation.org; mail a check to: Heartland Community Foundation: PO Box 1673, Hays, KS 67601; or visit our office at 1200 Main St, Suite 1200. If you have questions, please call 785-621-4090. ##