HaysMed orthopedic surgeon recognized for literary contributions

HaysMed Press Release

Dr. Oluwaseun Akinbo, orthopedic surgeon at HaysMed, part of The University of Kansas Medical Center, was recently recognized as a top 10 reviewer for Orthopedics journal.

The award recognizes the quantity, quality and timeliness of reviews for the journal. This is the third consecutive year Akinbo has been recognized.

For over 40 years, Orthopedics, published by Slack, Inc. has been the preferred choice of orthopedic surgeons for clinically relevant information. A bimonthly, peer-reviewed journal, Orthopedics offers clinically valuable, original articles covering all aspects of adult and pediatric orthopedic surgery and treatment.

Akinbo has been a peer reviewer for Orthopedics since 2015. In addition, he serves as a peer reviewer for three other publications. According to Akinbo, peer review is a way to ensure that only the most rigorously researched papers make it to publication and inform practices and patient care of fellow orthopedic surgeons in an evidence-based manner.

Akinbo is an occasional columnist for The Hays Daily News on orthopedic topics.