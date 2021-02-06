Calendar 1

Hays Daily News

Downtown Ice Rink: open by appointment at the Downtown Pavilion at 10th and Main through February. Bring a friend and enjoy skating on this all-weather synthetic surface. A $7 ticket purchase includes skate rental. Hot cocoa and snacks are available for purchase. Call the Downtown Hays Development Corp., 785-621-4171 to request a time slot.

Video Valentine Message: Hays Community Theatre actors record a video valentine of your choice for the theatre's Valentines Fundraiser. The talented crew will create a dramatic personalized message for you. $10. Place your order online by noon on Feb. 11.

Drive-Thru Valentines Dinner: Friday, Feb. 13, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. 1st United Methodist Church. Call 785-625-3408 to reserve your meal by Feb. 9. $10 adults, for roast beef, potatoes, green beans, roll, dessert; $5 children, for hot dog, chips, applesauce, dessert.

Virtual Fundraiser for Western Plains Animal Refuge: Valentine’s Day Virtual Party fundraiser Sunday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. Sign up online at wparks.org by Feb. 5. Your $30 donation gets you a kit that includes activities for the virtual event, ingredients for Sweetheart Punch, and chocolates to share.

Healing After Loss of Suicide: 5:30-8p.m.Wednesday, Feb. 10, 103C E.27th St., Oak Plaza; Support Meeting in-person unless notified. We will keep you informed by email, Facebook and our website. 7:00pm- Support Meeting Hosted by: Center for Life Experience. We are requesting that everyone wear a mask and agree to social distancing as much as possible for everyone’s well-being. *RSVP to e-mail cfle1@ eaglecom.net or call for information 785-259-6859.

Healing Hearts: 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11; 103C East 27th St., Oak Plaza. Support Meeting- in-person unless notified. We will keep you informed by email, Facebook and our website. Hosted by: Center for Life Experience. We are requesting that everyone wear a mask and agree to social distancing as much as possible for everyone’s well- being. RSVP to e-mail cfle1@ eaglecom.net or call for information 785-259-6859.

Community Assistance Center Fundraiser: Kansas Disc Golf Association and Flying Bison Disc Golf Club will host a Food Drive Disc Golf Tournament Sunday, Feb. 14 at Frontier Park East. $25 entry fee includes lunch, with all proceeds benefiting the Hays Community Assistance Center. A $1 donation or canned food item gets you one Mulligan during play.

NAMI Connections: (National Alliance on Mental Illness), 6:30-8pm, Monday, Feb. 15, 103C E.27th St., Oak Plaza. Support meeting in-person and ZOOM. Zoom link will be emailed, posted on Facebook and our webpage. Hosted by: Center for Life Experience, Inc. We are requesting that everyone wear a mask if in-person and agree to social distancing as much as possible for everyone’s well- being. RSVP to e-mail cfle1@ eaglecom.net or call for more information 785-259-6859.

Healing After Loss: 5:30-8p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, 103C East 27th St., Oak Plaza; Support meeting in-Person Unless notified. We will keep you informed by email, Facebook and our website. Hosted by: Center for Life Experience. We are requesting that everyone wear a mask and agree to social distancing as much as possible for everyone’s well- being. RSVP by noon on Monday, 2021 - to e-mail cfle1@ eaglecom.net or call for information 785-259-6859.

FHSU Moss-Thorns Gallery of Art: Cartulary. Selected works from Joel Moss & John C. Thorns, on display through Friday, Feb. 19. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the Schmidt Foundation Center for Art and Design.

Bridal Expo: The Hilton Garden Inn and Convention Center will host a Bridal Expo Saturday, Feb. 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free if you pre-register at the link in their Facebook event or $3 at the door.

Science Cafe: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. "So, kid, now that you are on Mars ...." anticipating a successful landing of NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover. Dr. Paul Adams, FHSU College of Education, presents virtually on the FHSU Science Cafe's Facebook page. Free

Healing After Loss of Suicide: 5:30-8p.m.Wednesday, Feb. 24, 103C E. 27th St., Oak Plaza; Support Meeting in-Person Unless notified. We will keep you informed by email, Facebook and our website. Hosted by: Center for Life Experience. We are requesting that everyone wear a mask and agree to social distancing as much as possible for everyone’s well-being. RSVP to e-mail cfle1@ eaglecom.net or call for information 785-259-6859

Sternberg Museum: Sternberg Museum of Natural History, 3000 Sternberg Dr., open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 1-6 p.m. Sundays. Closed Mondays. Call 785-628-4286.

ACCESS Transportation: Public transportation, 6 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Reservations up to two weeks in advance. Riders should wear face mask on the bus. Call 785-621-1052.

Hays Public Library, pick up and delivery: Books, movies and video games available for check out through delivery and pick up service from the HPL Bookmobile or van. Fill out online form or call to place an order. Schedule a date and time for service. The library does not charge overdue fines. Call 785-625-9014 or google form at hayslibrary.org.

A Quiet America showing: Hays Arts Council sponsors streaming showing of the 1976 documentary and 2015 sequel about Hays, “A Quiet America,” filmed by Radio Television Suisse. Streaming at https://bit.ly/3b5GoD2

FSA & NRCS Offices: Open by phone and appointment only. Phone numbers at farmers.gov/service-center-locator. Online services with eAuth account, enroll through farmers.gov/sign-in

KansasWorks: Hays Workforce Center, 332 E. 8th St. Virtual services by phone at 785-625-5654, e-mail haysjobs@ks.gov, chat through kansasworks.com, and Skype. Services available by appointment.

Hays Rec Fitness videos: Fitness at home: Video workouts with the fitness teachers from Hays Recreation Center, for kids and adults, all fitness levels, from yoga to lifting weight at home without equipment. See the Hays Rec Nex-Tech channel at https://bit.ly/2XnMTOx.

Financial assistance, food resource list: First Call for Help of Ellis County, 617 E. 13th. Services and assistance. Wait in vehicle if others are in lobby. No toilet paper, anti-bacterial wipes or hand sanitizer available. Call 785-623-2800.

Porch light nights: Hays Police Department asks residents to turn on porch lights at night for neighborhood safety. Odd-numbered homes, first and third full weeks of the month. Even-numbered homes, second and fourth full weeks.