Brungardt Hower Hays office adds hires

Brungardt Hower press release

The Certified Public Accounting firm of Brungardt Hower Ward Elliott & Pfeifer, L.C. is pleased to announce the addition to the Hays office professional staff of Cristin Chester in the payroll and bookkeeping departments. Cris is a graduate of Fort Hays State University with a Bachelors of Business Administration- Accounting. She was previously employed with BP Clean Rite in Hays.

Brungardt Hower LC is also pleased to announce that Tatum Kimzey will be completing an internship with the firm during the Spring 2021 semester. She will be working in the Hays office in the tax department. Tatum is orignally from Hays and is pursuing a Bachelors of Business Administration degree with an concentration in Public Accounting from Fort Hays State University. She currently holds a Bachelors of Science degree in Agriculture from Kansas State University. Brungardt Hower, with offices