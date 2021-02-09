Ellis High winter sports senior night Friday

Ellis High School press release

Ellis High School Basketball/Cheer Senior Night will be on Friday, February 12 between the varsity basketball games.

2021 Winter Sport Seniors (Basketball & Cheer):

Back Row (L to R): Daniel Eck, son of Geoff & Mindy Eck; Tegan Cain, son of Brent and Darci Cain; Brady Frickey, son of Brad & Stacy Frickey; Matthew Bieker, son of Emmett Bieker & Michelle Bieker; Weslee Kern, son of Anthony Kern and Cricket Schmidt; and Austin McGuire, son of Wade and Heidi McGuire.

Middle Row (L to R): Jaryn Wildeman, son of David & Tara Wildeman; Gina Cox, daughter of Monty & Janeen Cox; Grace Eck, daughter of Mark and Sarah Eck; Abigail North, daughter of Travis & Ava North; Magdalene James, daughter of Wesley James and Alice Berens; Kassidy Winter, daughter of Vic & Joan Winter; and Zachary Schiel, son of Beth & Jared Schiel.

Front Row (L to R): Kaleigh Weber, daughter of Mark & Lisa Weber; Maci Kohl, daughter of Lance & Marnie Kohl; Michaela Keller, daughter of Michael & Vanessa Keller; Camryn Frickey, daughter of Brian & Michelle Frickey; and Morgan Bittel, daughter of Brady Bittel and Tammy Rudd. Not pictured is Donovan Colby, son of Jason and Jennifer Colby.